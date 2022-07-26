Basketball

Scottie Pippen ‘apparently’ spitting on a fan almost cost him $4 million before the courts intervened

Scottie Pippen ‘apparently’ spitting on a fan almost cost him $4 million before the courts intervened
Raahib Singh

Basketball is more than just a sport for me, it's a lifestyle. Using my platform, I aspire to share my love of the game with others.

Previous Article
$35 million worth JR Smith finds it “unbelievable” that $60M/year star Damian Lillard wants to “rot” in Portland
Next Article
“Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving breaking apart just to rekindle the Lakers vs. Celtics rivalry”: NBA Twitter is excited to revisit the Larry Bird vs Magic Johnson glory days
NBA Latest Post
“Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving breaking apart just to rekindle the Lakers vs. Celtics rivalry”: NBA Twitter is excited to visit back to the Larry Bird vs Magic Johnson glory days
“Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving breaking apart just to rekindle the Lakers vs. Celtics rivalry”: NBA Twitter is excited to revisit the Larry Bird vs Magic Johnson glory days

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been the biggest talking points this offseason because the…