Scottie Pippen ‘apparently’ spitting on a fan almost cost him $4 million before the courts intervened

Bulls legend Scottie Pippen almost lost $4 million in a lawsuit filed by an angry fan demanding an autograph

Scottie Pippen is one of the best two-way forwards the game of basketball has ever seen. Playing in Michael Jordan‘s shadow is no easy job, but Pippen ensured he was a consistent figure, and MJ could always rely on him. Together, they won six championships and were part of the 1992 Dream Team.

Pippen always had a short temper and usually did his best to keep the same on a leash. However, there have been instances when he couldn’t stop himself, which have cost him dearly.

In 2013, while Pippen was dining in Nobu in Los Angeles, an unruly fan approached him and asked for an autograph. The same behavior ensued outside as Pippen was leaving the establishment. After being shut down repeatedly, the fan uttered something to piss off the Bulls legend, and it ended up becoming a brawl.

Also Read: Scottie Pippen sued a five-year old girl and her parents for causing $109,000 worth damages to his property

Scottie Pippen narrowly avoided a $4 million lawsuit

The man who was assaulted by Pippen was taken to the hospital with several severe injuries. Camran Shafighi filed a $4 million lawsuit against the 6x NBA Champion.

Pippen hired the best attorney possible in Mark Geragos. Under legal counsel, Pippen admitted to pushing and spitting on Shafighi.

That alleged altercation Scottie Pippen got in outside a restaurant? He now has a $4 million lawsuit against him: http://t.co/5bsqMSpiPp — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 12, 2013

The officials could never determine whether he was the aggressor or doing it all in self-defense. It did not help Camran’s case that he faked several injuries and even seizures to make Pippen look like the bad guy and squeeze more money out of him.

Also Read: 6ft 8” Scottie Pippen’s coldest piece of trash talk after Michael Jordan’s clutch jumper to win 5th NBA title was ice cold

The case was dismissed on the grounds of not having enough evidence. Scottie wasn’t arrested or charged in the entire matter, and walked away a free man.