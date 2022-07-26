7-foot Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Shaqsticles’ segment was hilariously dissected by Jimmy Fallon

Veteran talk show host Jimmy Fallon has NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal perplexed while discussing Shaqsticles in a 2015 interview.

Shaquille O’Neal has a sense of humor, and there is no debate about this. Whether on or off the court, the Hall of Famer has never seized to entertain his fans. Though the former seven-foot center could be intimidating in every way, he signified the term, gentle giant.

One of the most dominant forces to ever play the game, Shaq was a terror in the paint. However, the Big Diesel had his ways of having fun, with his hilarious antics, trash talk, and gestures. The four-time champion could take a joke, a prime example being the constant jibes at his free throw shooting.

Post a decorated career in pro basketball, Shaq found significant success in the media world, becoming a regular on television. The three-time Finals MVP continues to enthrall us with his analyst role on the award-winning show Inside the NBA and remains the source to boost ratings among America’s top television hosts.

Also read: “Shaquille O’Neal hates the troops”: NBA Twitter reminiscences The Diesel putting David Robinson aka The Admiral on a poster

During an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2015, Shaq would have everyone in splits while discussing the Shaqsticles segment of his podcast.

Shaqsticles with Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq is one of the most wanted guests across all talk shows in the United States of America. The former Lakers superstar always has some engaging stories to tell, one such case being when asked about his Shaqsticles segment on his podcast, having the entire audience in splits at first.

However, knowing his popularity amongst kids, the fifteen-time All-Star would steer away from anything that required PG. As everyone laughed over it, host Jimmy Fallon would remind Shaq that he was talking about the segment where the fifteen-time All-Star would eat a popsicle and tell a joke.

(Timestamp: 1:19 seconds)

“I was wondering where you was going with that,” hilariously remarked Shaq.

The show proceeded with host Fallon asking the Diesel to do the same segment on the show, to which Shaq had no reservations. What followed was the former two-time scoring champion dishing out hilarious one-liners, reading them from the popsicles provided.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal buys a 13-year-old shoes worth $6843 after his mother posted a plea on social media