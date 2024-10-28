“Dwyane Wade’s the First”: Pat Riley Reveals the Story Behind Heat’s First Statue, Hints at More to Come

Jan 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat president Pat Riley (R) shows former player Dwayne Wade (L) a bobble head while announcing that a statue in the likeness of Wade will be erected outside the arena in 2025, during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Dwayne Wade became the 14th player in NBA history to receive a statue outside an arena. The Miami Heat made him the first player in the franchise’s history to have a statue made of them. However, the team indicated that he wouldn’t be the last. Heat team president and minority owner, Pat Riley, unveiled this momentous statue of Wade while highlighting who could be next in line to receive their statue alongside the three-time champion.

NBA insider Rachel Nichols of All The Smoke Productions attended the red-carpet event and spoke with Pat Riley. She asked him what made the organization believe the time was right. Without any hesitation, Riley answered candidly. He said,

“I think that was easy, Rach. I think it takes time to cultivate a sort of historical celebration for your great players. We’ve had a lot of them here. You know, [Alonzo Mourning], and Dwyane were the first two that solidified the cornerstones. Then [Udonis Haslem]. After all of the Hall of Fame things, after the championship banners, after the retirement of players’ jerseys, what’s next? Dwyane’s the first.”

The decision to make Wade the first player to receive the prestigious honor seemed like a consensus choice by the Heat organization. In 15 years with the tea,, Wade solidified himself as the arguably best player in franchise history.

He finished his career in Miami with averages of 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. The 13-time All-Star earned eight All-NBA Team honors, throughout his illustrious career. Additionally, Wade has been a central figure in the Heat’s three championships.

Wade’s historic NBA Finals run in 2006, captured the hearts of Heat fans in Miami and across the world. The 6-foot-4 guard elevated into a superstar in just his third year in the NBA to win his first championship. He eventually won two more in 2012 and 2013, respectively.

All the accomplishments that Wade achieved with the Heat further provide evidence as to why he was the best choice to become their first player to receive a statue. However, Riley doesn’t intend for Wade’s statue to be alone. He said, “There’ll be more, I hope.”

Alongside Wade, Riley mentioned the likes of Alonzo Mourning and Udonis Haslem. Both players may have a high probability of being placed alongside Wade’s statue, especially Haslem, who played for the team with loyalty and dedication.

The Miami native spent 20 seasons in the NBA, all with the Heat. Haslem played a key role in the team’s title runs and helped establish the ‘Heat Culture’ that many rave about today. There is no timeline for another player statue, but the words of Riley suggests that it is to come in the near future.

Dwyane Wade compared to other Heat legends

There simply isn’t a Heat player that can compete with Dwyane Wade’s impact and accolades. Throughout his career, he has etched his name at the top of most of the Heat’s leaderboards.

Wade has won the most games in franchise history with 556. The closest player to him is Haslem with 527, then Mourning with 356. ‘The Flash’ is head and shoulders above his Heat peers.

In terms of statistics and accolades, Haslem isn’t close to Wade. On the other hand, Mourning has a more compelling case. The 6-foot-10 big man earned two All-NBA Team appearances while winning back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards as a member of the Heat.

Although his accomplishments are great, they pale in comparison to Wade’s. ‘The Flash’ earned quadruple the number of All-NBA appearances and nearly double the number of All-Star team honors.

It is undeniable that the Heat has been home to some great players. However, Dwyane Wade reigns mighty overall and by a large margin at that.