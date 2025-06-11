Comparing NBA Finals to Two-Week Super Bowl, LeBron James Shares Biggest Lesson He Learned From Pat Riley

Oct 25, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Detail view of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) championship ring during the ring ceremony and banner raising ceremony before a game against the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The spectacle of the NBA Finals may not match the single-day excitement of the NFL’s Super Bowl, but it does have plenty of similarities to the annual February game. During a recent episode of Mind the Game, Steve Nash mentioned that LeBron referred to the NBA Finals as a two-week Super Bowl because so much goes into it. Just like the NFL’s championship matchup, everything is different for the NBA Finals.

Nash pointed out that player introductions become a prominent part of the Finals’ pregame festivities. Players are also faced with the most media of the year as the season reaches its magnum opus. Traveling and extra rest are also key components of the series, as the matchups often include cross-country flights and two days between games.

Even though players get two days, they don’t necessarily have an extra opportunity for rest, though. LeBron pointed out that one of those rest days is usually reserved for media availability. This means that players have to be especially careful with the time they have before playing in the biggest basketball games of their lives.

“There’s one day where you have to fly in just to do media. They really just block off the whole court, and there’s tables set up, and you’re sitting there,” James said.

“It’s like All-Star Weekend,” Nash interjected. “It’s like All-Star Weekend all over again, and it can be annoying … As much as it is annoying, you know, just take full advantage of it because it’s not promised.”

Even with the added pressure and outside noise, LeBron was sure to keep his teammates focused during his numerous runs to the NBA Finals. “But also, just keep the main thing the main thing. That’s one of the things I learned from Pat Riley. He just always was saying, ‘Listen, we’re here for a reason. We’re here to do a job. Enjoy it. But keep the main thing the main thing,” James continued.

The 40-year-old believes keeping focused on the task at hand can even give you a leg up on the opponent if they aren’t doing the same. LeBron has stressed the importance of keeping your mind in the right place to his teammates, especially at this facet of the season.

“That’s what I’ve always tried to keep my guys focusing on that, like we’re here to do a job. We’re right here,” the four-time champion explained. “These are gonna be the hardest four games that we can possibly win in your life. There’s never gonna be a harder time than right now, so let’s just try to keep the main thing the main thing.”

LeBron’s philosophy on the playoffs has certainly worked for him. While his Finals record is often the subject of criticism, James’ four titles are still more than the vast majority of NBA athletes. Throughout his many appearances, he’s also learned to appreciate the spectacle, something many NFL players aren’t able to do.

“I’ve heard NFL guys say that they hate the Super Bowl,” James revealed. “There’s guys I’ve seen, even when they won it, they hated the Super Bowl because it didn’t feel like a game. It felt like it was a business. It felt like it was just bring us here, dog and pony show, and it didn’t feel like a regular game.”

Neither the NBA nor the NFL would dare sacrifice profits or theatrics in order to make certain players happy. The TV spectacle is often how the respective leagues make most of their money. But if professional athletes heed LeBron’s advice, enjoying the moment while focusing on the task at hand, it would be a more pleasant experience for all.