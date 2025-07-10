Dylan Harper Reveals His Father’s Connection to LeBron James, Recalls Hearing Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan Stories Growing Up

Dylan Harper is already turning heads as a future NBA star. The 19-year-old was selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 draft by the San Antonio Spurs and looks to carry on his family’s legacy. As the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, Dylan grew up in a household of greatness, though he never saw it unfold in real time.

Ron famously played for the Chicago Bulls during the iconic Michael Jordan dynasty era, where he won three of his five titles. He later joined the Lakers and was fortunate to play alongside Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. Dylan knows all the stories but still feels somewhat distant from his dad’s accolades.

He never saw Ron play, something he mentioned in a recent interview with Andscape. Still, his father remained deeply involved in the basketball world, which meant Dylan grew up hearing countless stories about it. One of his favorites involves none other than future Hall of Famer LeBron James.

“I never got to see him play,” said the Rutgers University alumna. “But when I was growing up, he was still doing appearances. I remember we went to Chicago for All-Star Weekend, and that was probably the best All-Star Weekend ever.”

“It was up there. To be in the back rooms and to see superstars walking around like regular people was crazy to me back then.”

Dylan later recalled how a showdown against Bronny James led him to see the relationship that Ron had with LBJ. “We played Bryce [James] in New York, LeBron’s [James’] son, and I saw the connection between [my father and LeBron James] both being from Ohio,” he stated. “If [my father] sees someone in the league, they all know each other. It is like a brotherhood in a way.”

It’s probably the best assessment ever about what goes on in the NBA. Yes, there are rivalries, bad blood, and the desire to be better than your opponents. But if you cut through all of that, you end up realizing how alike you are with the other players in the league, or as Dylan calls it, a brotherhood.

Dylan may not have had game footage of his dad to watch over and over, but what he did have were the stories. Legendary stories that most hoop fans would kill to hear firsthand, especially since they include Ron’s famed teammates, His Airness and The Diesel.

“From my dad, I just got the history of the game. He played in the ’80s, ’90s. I get all the Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant stories, and Shaq stories. All those stories. I get to pick his brain, and, for him, just him giving me the knowledge is great,” Dylan added.

The young baller never got to see his dad play in his prime, but the stories and advice he’s picked up along the way have been just as valuable. He’s learned the game through memories, not just highlights. That kind of wisdom sticks. And as he makes his own name, it’s what helps keep him level, even with all eyes on him.