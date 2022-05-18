Basketball

“Yeah, I remember facing Steve, he had Michael Jordan”: Jason Kidd’s hilarious response on facing the Warriors coach during their playing days

"Yeah, I remember facing Steve, he had Michael Jordan": Jason Kidd's hilarious response on facing the Warriors coach during their playing days
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“LeBron James is sitting on his couch, and taking petty shots at Michael Jordan”: Skip Bayless attacks The King for snubbing the GOAT from his all-time dunk contest
Next Article
"Destroyed Chris Paul!! Ask LeBron James, I don’t have to lie": Patrick Beverley goes further with CP3 slander, swears on destroying Point God in college
NBA Latest Post
"Destroyed Chris Paul!! Ask LeBron James, I don’t have to lie": Timberwolves guard goes further with CP3 slander, swears on destroying Point God in college
“Destroyed Chris Paul!! Ask LeBron James, I don’t have to lie”: Patrick Beverley goes further with CP3 slander, swears on destroying Point God in college

Patrick Beverley’s slander on Chris Paul continues, as he swears on “destroying” the Point God…