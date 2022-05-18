“Yeah, I remember facing Steve, he had Michael Jordan”: Jason Kidd’s hilarious response on facing the Warriors coach during their playing days

Former NBA players turned coaches Steve Kerr and Jason Kidd share their views on facing each other during their heydays ahead of the WCF.

There is a lot of excitement going into the WCF, considering generational talents like Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic would be squaring off against each other. The two superstar guards are ready to set the cash registers ringing in San Francisco and Dallas, courtesy of their respective fan following.

While the odds tilt slightly in favor of the Warriors, it wouldn’t be a wise choice to sleep on the Mavericks. In the build-up to the WCF, the Mavs had a 3-1 regular-season record against the Dubs. Nonetheless, GSW knows how to flip the switch come playoff time.

As we edge closer to Game One at the Chase Center, parties from both sides have been attending press conferences, answering questions regarding their respective strategies and matchups. Both the Warriors and Mavericks have former NBA champions coaching them in Steve Kerr and Jason Kidd.

During their recent media interactions, Kerr and Kidd gave their takes on facing each other as players.

Jason Kidd had a hilarious response to the question of facing Steve Kerr during their playing days.

There is no denying that Kidd was the more accomplished player when compared to Kerr. Currently coaching the Mavericks, Kidd is regarded as one of the all-time point guards to grace the NBA hardwood. The ten-time All-Star ranks 4th on the list of all-time triple-double leaders.

On the other hand, Kerr, is remembered for being part of one of the greatest dynasties in American sports, the Chicago Bulls. One of the biggest highlights of his career continues to be his game-winning against the Jazz in the 1997 NBA Finals.

However, on the coaching side of things, Kerr takes the cake. The recently crowned top 15 coach of all time has revolutionalized the game of basketball with the Warriors. With things heating up ahead of the WCF, Kerr and Kidd had the following to say about facing each other as players.

Jason Kidd and Steve Kerr are about to coach against each other in the conference finals. They once faced each other as players. -Kerr: “Overwhelming speed and force…Brilliant player.” -Kidd: “Yeah, I remember facing Steve. He had Michael Jordan.” Full soundbites pic.twitter.com/vA4ZMVAMQC — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 17, 2022

While Coach Kerr had nothing but praise for Kidd as a player, the latter took a sly dig at Kerr for being remembered as Michael Jordan’s teammate. However, that was Kidd’s sense of humor talking as he didn’t hesitate to give the Warriors coach his flowers as a role player.

Well, it will be interesting to see who has the last word with Game One taking place on Wednesday night in the Bay Area.