‘Joel Embiid Flopped On A Free Throw!’: 76ers Star’s Unorthodox FT Motion Has NBA Fans Livid

Nov 20, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Joel Embiid often receives flack for shooting a rather inordinate amount of free throws. While drawing fouls is a nifty way of putting up points on the board, the way in which Embiid has done so throughout his career is questionable. A similarly bizarre case during tonight’s contest against the Memphis Grizzlies took place when Embiid flopped in the midst of trip to the charity stripe.

Embiid had a peculiar reaction during one of his 14 free throw attempts, flailing his arms to signal a theatrical flop.

EMBIID FLOPPED ON A FREE THROW pic.twitter.com/ULuRgVgb8R — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) November 21, 2024

Over the years, the NBA has witnessed baffling free throw routines. However, JoJo’s antic has never been seen before. Hence, enraged users on social media mocked the 2023 MVP and even claimed that flopping was part of his muscle memory.

Muscle memory — Fan (@undercoverNBA) November 21, 2024

It’s instinctual at this point — ChoZen (@Chozenboii) November 21, 2024

What an absolute clown — Kobe is the GOAT (@Lakers81KB24) November 21, 2024

Flopping has become a regular appearance in the modern NBA, particularly a large part of Embiid’s game. Within merely one month into the 2024-2025 regular season, the 7ft big man has gone viral on social media for the same infamous reason on multiple occasions.

Joel Embiid with the FLOP OF THE YEAR. pic.twitter.com/HOCGZ12N1x — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) November 13, 2024

Additionally, detractors also seem to attack the 30-year-old for flopping a bit too hard which eventually results in him unnecessarily falling on the ground. However, critics are quick to troll him without being aware of the medical reason behind the same.

Embiid is advised to hit the ground

Players usually prevent falling on the floor to minimize any injury. But Embiid’s case is slightly different. He’s advised by the doctors to hit the floor. This allows the impact to spread across his body.

“It was something I learned during my rehab when I was going through the foot injury, when I was trying to find ways to limit the impact on my body in 2014. I was told that every time I feel like I’m in a situation where it’s going to be some type of extreme [weight] on my leg, I’ve got to dive or just roll onto the floor. So that’s why I do it,” Embiid disclosed.

An injury-prone Embiid uses such an orthodox method to mitigate any risk. In the same interview, he assured his fans to not be worried when he constantly falls.

“I know there are fans that are always thinking, ‘No!’ each time I fall, but that’s why I do it. The specialists for my foot told me to do it,” Embiid claimed.

Given the relentless nature of trolls, Embiid can anticipate critics continuing to undermine him every time he steps onto the court.