Where Is Andrew Wiggins? Update On Warriors Stars Amidst Sudden ‘Disappearance’

The Golden State Warriors are in the midst of clinging to a top 6 seed in a competitive Western Conference as they look to defend the NBA title. However, they’re missing a key component that helped them win the 2022 NBA Finals and that is Andrew Wiggins, a man who proved himself to a be a worthy acquisition.

Wiggins however, has missed the last 18 games for the Warriors due to an unknown reason. Aside from the fact that the situation he’s dealing with revolves around his family, fans and the media alike have nothing to go off of when it comes to what he’s truly dealing with.

His Warriors teammates and the organization as a whole has been very supportive of his need to be away from the team. Stephen Curry has said that what he’s dealing with is ‘bigger than basketball’ and in a league like the NBA where nearly every single thing gets leaked eventually, it’s quite strange to see how tightly knit this ‘debacle’ has become.

Where is Andrew Wiggins?

There has been rampant speculation over what has happened to Andrew Wiggins. However, none of it comes from sources that are close to being reliable. One theory that had caught some steam was the fact that his partner, Mychal Johnson, was cheating on him with his best friend.

This will be an 18th straight missed game for Andrew Wiggins tonight due to personal reasons. No official update on his timetable from the Warriors as they start a four-game homestand. Playoffs begin in a little more than three weeks. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 25, 2023

This theory would evolve into Mychal having had two daughters with this supposed best friend of Wiggins’ and having him raise them as his own. It should be noted that this theory was never proven to be true and Johnson herself took to social media to disapprove almost instantly.

Wiggins’ whereabouts are currently unknown but it is clear that he is with his family dealing with what needs to be dealt with. There is a high chance that he will not return for the 2022-23 NBA season regardless of what the Warriors’ fate is in the Playoffs.

