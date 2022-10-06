“A Podcast Dig and an Attitude Adjustment”: Why Draymond Green Throw a Punch at Jordan Poole During Warriors Practice?

Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in a physical altercation during practice today where DG threw a punch at JP

The Golden State Warriors are all set to begin their title defense in 12 days. After a successful trip to Japan, the Warriors were back in training camps, preparing for the upcoming season. Things looked good for the defending champions, till news broke out today about an incident.

Apparently, during practice, there was a heated argument between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, which led to Green throwing a punch at JP.

The Warriors are considering disciplinary action for Draymond Green after a ‘heated interaction’ with Jordan Poole at practice, per @ShamsCharania, @AnthonyVSlater and @ThompsonScribe Green ‘forcefully struck’ Poole and had to be separated after coming chest-to chest pic.twitter.com/FDNSHeZh5x — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 6, 2022

This is a cause of concern for the team, as the new season is just around the corner. What could be the possible reason for the altercation? Here is our best guess:

Why did Draymond Green punch Jordan Poole?

Jordan Poole, as we all know, has risen up and become an important member of the Warriors over the past two seasons. We saw him contribute in a big way the whole last season, and then in the subsequent playoff run.

However, turns out, as his skills leveled up, his humility was going down a little. We heard Klay Thompson say, “It was good to humble Jordan Poole” after winning the 3-point shootout in Japan. Draymond talked about the same in his podcast, where he too doubled down on the same. He shared what Poole said after losing, and then said, “But you weren’t talking like that before JP!”

Another factor could also be the changing attitude put forth by Poole. Now that the young star is an NBA Champion and is due for a bag, the team had been noticing a shift in behavior.

Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 6, 2022

Either way, the way things went down, it doesn’t look good for the team. We’ll have to see what the front office decides about the incident, and whether it would play a role in Poole’s contract extension.

How does this punch affect Draymond and Jordan Poole?

In the aftermath of the incident, it was reported that Poole was physically fine, and he completed his workout, and was putting up shots after practice.

Two sources have confirmed with me the altercation between Draymond Green & Jordan Poole. I watched Jordan Poole get up shots today after practice. Seemed in good spirits, even was laughing. PBJ and Lester Quinones were the only other guys on the court at the time I shot this. pic.twitter.com/FtxYo5XgH6 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) October 6, 2022

The Warriors are set to have a disciplinary hearing for Draymond. I think it would be perhaps because of this not being an isolated incident, as well as, their attempt to show Poole’s camp how much they value him, right before a contract extension.

We’ll have to wait and see what the front office decides.