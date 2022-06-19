“Andrew Wiggins is on a different planet by himself in Vegas!”: NBA Twitter reacts to a photo Klay Thompson posted with the Canadian star and Juan Toscano-Anderson

Klay Thompson posted a photo on his Instagram story, celebrating with Andrew Wiggins and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

With the Golden State Warriors winning the 2022 NBA Championship, Stephen Curry has been headlining the news as the Finals MVP. However, Andrew Wiggins is one player whose contributions have been slightly overlooked.

Apart from averaging a solid 18.3 points (2nd highest on the GSW), 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks, the Maple Jordan played some incredible defense, putting Jayson Tatum on clamps all series long.

What a season for Andrew Wiggins: — NBA champion

— All-Star starter

— 2nd best player on championship team

— Leads Finals in rebounds

— Best defender in the Finals pic.twitter.com/bNp2LvOrC9 — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 17, 2022

Clearly, Wiggins has been a huge reason why Steph and co. won their 4th title in 8 years.

Also Read: Andrew Wiggins takes a subtle jibe at former team Timberwolves

After being only the 8th Canadian to win an NBA title, Andrew has been celebrating his heart out over these past few days.

I ain’t ever seen Andrew Wiggins this happy 😭 (h/t @prplganger)

pic.twitter.com/UkL2l5hfxn — Guru (@DrGuru_) June 18, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts to the photo Klay Thompson posted with Andrew Wiggins

Amid their celebrations, Klay Thompson posted a photo of Wiggs and JTA on his Instagram story. And NBA Twitter had rather hilarious comments directed towards Andrew.

Andrew Wiggins is on a different planet in Vegas right now 😭 (via klaythompson/IG) pic.twitter.com/jovPWipde5 — Guru (@DrGuru_) June 19, 2022

Bro is ZOOTED. — Osh (@itsoshh) June 19, 2022

Bro looking like he’s in his mid 40s 💀 — MTG (@MTG_xe) June 19, 2022

Omg he looks so tired 🤣 he can’t keep up with China Klay no sir 😆 — C GALL (@GallFAM4) June 19, 2022

This how Tatum looked getting locked by Wiggins the entire finals — Donnie 💕 (@EveryoneHatezJa) June 19, 2022

The Warriors have fought tooth and nail to win this title and deserve to celebrate this amazing feat.

Also Read: NBA Twitter calls out Kyrie Irving as Warriors and ‘Air Canada’ win 2022 NBA Championship

Hopefully, Wiggins and the GSW front office reach a mutual agreement this offseason and compete for a back-to-back championship in the upcoming season as well.