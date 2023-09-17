“I am 100 Years Old”: Charles Barkley’s Epic Rant Aimed at Anthony Davis for Letting LeBron James Down Resurfaces on Reddit

Charles Barkley has been very critical of the Los Angeles Lakers in recent times. In particular, he has found several issues with Anthony Davis. The Lakers traded for the superstar forward in 2019, but it’s been a rocky four seasons so far. While there have been times he has been exceptional, his inconsistency remains an issue, something Sir Charles has ranted about vehemently. Recently, some of his comments blasting AD for letting down LeBron James resurfaced on Reddit.

Davis has incalculable potential due to which, many back him to be the next leader of the Lakers. In fact, James himself has advocated for this on numerous occasions. He is eagerly waiting for The Brow to take his place as the No.1 player on the team. However, AD seems to be struggling to take that next step. As such, this has drawn the ire of many, including ‘The Round Mound of Rebound’.

Charles Barkley’s rant on Anthony Davis letting down LeBron James resurfaces on Reddit

Just like LeBron James, Charles Barkley wants to see Anthony Davis thrive as a Los Angeles Laker. He believes that it is high time AD takes the role of ‘leader’ from ‘The King’, reiterating on several occasions that it is about time he steps up. After all, the 30-year-old has all the talent in the world to do so.

However, things have changed in recent times. Barkley, who once was a staunch supporter of Davis, is now questioning the forward’s abilities. He feels that AD lacks the killer mentality seen in most superstar players, a key trait that is necessary for taking the next step from star to all-time great.

Additionally, he believes that The Brow has shown no intent to become the best player on the team, and is more than happy to continue relying on LeBron. It was one of his rants on this subject, during his time on the ‘Bill Simmons Podcast’ that recently resurfaced.

“At some point LeBron gonna have to say ‘AD… damn… I’m 100 years old. It’s about time for you to be the best player.’ “

Barkley is clearly unimpressed with Davis’ stint as a Laker so far. As the years go by, his confidence in AD’s ability seems to be deteriorating. Hopefully, the 2023-2024 season will be one where Davis can get the Hall of Famer back on his side.

Barkley claimed the Lakers will not win another championship until AD plays like an MVP

Charles Barkley has always been himself unapologetically. This is especially true when he shares his takes on various basketball-related topics and players. And, when it comes to Anthony Davis, he never seems to hold back. Unfortunately, his recent take puts the Lakers in quite a predicament as well.

According to Chuck, the Los Angeles Lakers will not win another championship until and unless Davis plays like an MVP-caliber player. A take that most people will agree with.

It will be interesting to see just how AD’s game progresses going forward. At this point in time, given his injury history, anything can happen. He could either fulfill his potential or regress even further. Really, it all comes down to Davis.