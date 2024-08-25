mobile app bar

“Empty Calories Game”: LaMelo Ball’s Potential as Franchise Player for Hornets Questioned by Veteran ESPN Writer

Sourav Bose
Published

LaMelo Ball. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets had high hopes for LaMelo Ball as the future talisman of their franchise. The 23-year-old won Rookie of the Year over Anthony Edwards and rose to All-Star status by his second season. Things went downhill for him after that, with several factors contributing to his rapid downfall. Veteran ESPN writer Tim MacMahon questioned his capabilities as a franchise player on The Hoop Collective.

MacMahon felt that Ball’s flashy, all-around style of play lacked a decisive edge. He also showed skepticism about the Hornets guard’s defensive efforts. He even voiced his doubts about the youngster’s mentality and priorities, saying,

“I don’t know if LaMelo Ball can be the franchise player on a winner because he has got a pretty empty calories game, right? I mean, the man can fill up a boxscore but… his efficiency is garbage. His defense is horrific and I don’t see a lot of evidence that the guy considers winning to be a priority.”

MacMahon‘s harsh criticism seemed somewhat unwarranted. Ball‘s talent was evident ever since he stepped onto the NBA court. In his rookie season, he averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

The California-born took his game up a notch the following season. The 6ft 7 guard averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game to become the fourth youngest All-Star in NBA history behind LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Magic Johnson.

Just as Ball seemed poised to become a leading figure in the league, tragedy struck. His recurring ankle injuries kept him sidelined for much of the subsequent seasons.

Despite this, his impact on the floor remained intact. For context, the Hornets’ star averaged 23.5 points, 8.3 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in 58 games over these two seasons.

These numbers show Ball’s caliber as a game-changer and counters MacMahon’s concerns about his quality. As for winning games and championships, that is not entirely in the youngster’s control. The management must build a competitive roster around him to help lead the franchise to success.

