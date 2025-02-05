“LaMelo Ball Sh*t Pissed Me Off”: Baron Davis Livid at Hornets Guard Being Snubbed From All-Star

On January 31, the NBA announced the Eastern and Western Conference reserves for the 2025 All-Star Game. Many players earned their first selection to the prestigious competition, but there were just as many snubbed. Two-time All-Star Baron Davis had a couple of gripes with the All-Star selection, specifically the absence of Hornets star LaMelo Ball.

The 23-year-old guard is not only having a career year but is also performing at an All-NBA level. His performance this season earned recognition from the fans, resulting in Ball leading all Eastern Conference guards in fan voting. However, he didn’t receive the same appreciation from coaches. In a passionate rant on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, the former NBA star couldn’t contain his anger regarding LaMelo’s snub. He said,

“This dude goes from the number one vote-getter to getting snubbed. Are you kidding me? What the f**k. Are you an All-Star? Are you nice? Put the nicest dudes on the court and stop making all these goddamn concessions for somebody who plays basic ball on a better team… That LaMelo Ball sh*t pissed me off.”

Warriors star Draymond Green sought Davis’ opinion on the All-Star rosters. He expressed his frustration regarding LaMelo along with Luka Doncic’s absence from the game. However, his distaste for Luka’s snub was nowhere close to his anger regarding LaMelo’s.

LaMelo is having the best season of his career, while putting up outstanding numbers. He is currently averaging 28.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. His scoring average is the fourth-highest in the league behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.

Davis believes LaMelo is the perfect player for an All-Star Game environment, primarily due to his electrifying and free-flowing play style. Davis isn’t the only notable NBA figure to voice his opinion on All-Star snubs. Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal also shared theirs.

Barkley and Shaq’s All-Star snubs

The point guard position is the deepest it’s ever been. There will always be at least one player who won’t make the cut despite deserving of the honor. Those Barkley and O’Neal mentioned are all guards, with one being a mutual opinion.

The Hall-of-Fame big men both believe that Hawks star Trae Young should’ve been selected. Barkley revealed that he was “a little surprised” Young didn’t crack the roster. The 26-year-old is averaging his lowest points totals since his rookie season but is leading the league with 11.5 assists per game.

O’Neal also expressed his surprise that LaMelo, along with Sixers star Tyrese Maxey, didn’t earn All-Star nods. However, he understands there will always be snubs, and they are a product of that unfortunate reality. There is still a possibility these players sneak into the game barring an unforeseen injury. But as it stands, LaMelo Ball’s tremendous individual season won’t be awarded with an All-Star appearance.