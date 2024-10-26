“Ended My Career”: JJ Redick Compares His Partial Achilles Tear To Kevin Durant’s 2019 Injury

Kevin Durant is close to being considered a ‘one of one’ case when it comes to sports medicine miracles. His Achilles rupture during the 2019 NBA Finals sidelined him for a year and a half and he returned with stats that were on par with his pre-injury self if not better. Lakers HC, JJ Redick, marvels over this ahead of LA’s bout against Phoenix.

“I had a partial tear and an overgrown heel bone that required surgery. It ended my career. And he [Durant] had a full rupture. He came back and is still playing at an All-NBA level. It’s just remarkable.”

JJ Redick said Kevin Durant is one of the “most talented” and “hardest working” players and marvels how he has returned from an Achilles rupture and still playing at an elite level. Redick’s career ended with a Achilles injury. #Suns pic.twitter.com/fKHWv6yHRU — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) October 26, 2024

Redick was forced into retirement due to ‘Haglund’s’ [overgrown heel bone] prior to the start of the 2021-22 NBA seasons after having played just 13 games as a Dallas Maverick. Each and every athlete’s body is different so comparing one injury to the next isn’t fair.

On the other hand, there is precedent when it comes to comparing Achille’s injuries in this situation simply because no athlete has ever come back from it the way KD has. Below are KD’s pre-Achilles injury stats and the stats he’s averaged post-Achilles injury. (these stats are updated up till March 2024)

Kevin Durant Points per Game Assists per Game Rebounds per Game Field Goal Percentage 3-Point Percentage Pre Achilles 27 4.1 7 49.3% 38.1% Post Achilles 28.4 5.5 7.1 53.4% 41.2%

Granted, the sample size for the amount of games KD played following his injury aren’t close to how many he played prior to it. However, the number of games as a whole isn’t ‘small’ by any means.

These numbers prove JJ’s comments on Durant to be true as he called him one of the “most talented” and “hardest working” players he’s ever been around.

Kevin Durant admits his career flashed before his eyes during his injury

It may not seem like it given the way he’s been playing the past few years but Durant believed his basketball career was all but finished following his Achilles rupture. In an interview with business partner, Rich Kleiman, he spoke on the moment he felt the tear.

“There’s 20,000 people in there and I heard a pop so I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh’ and my whole basketball career just flashed before my eyes. Everything, everything I did, everything that I thought about, all my favorite moments, all my bad moments, it flashed.”

He would also admit earlier that he knew in that very moment he wouldn’t return to the Golden State Warriors. This is quite predictable however as he had already begun his descent into being an unfavorable character on the roster in terms of his locker room chemistry with guys like Draymond Green.

Teaming up with his close friend, Kyrie Irving, on the ‘little brother’ Brooklyn Nets seemed like the fresh start he needed for his career. In terms of establishing his basketball prowess, joining the Nets was a great decision. While they never got past the ECSF and he eventually got traded, it’s heartwarming to see KD, in his 18th season, still hooping at an All-NBA level.