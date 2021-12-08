“Enes Freedom is only tough when he’s 1000s of miles away from LeBron James”: NBA fans call out the Celtics big for bashing the Lakers superstar on TV but not speaking to him personally

Enes Freedom gets an opportunity to speak with LeBron James face-to-face to perhaps hash out their differences and decides to stay silent.

LeBron James has consistently found himself to be in hot water when it comes to things in the political sphere. Other than his activism during the Black Lives Matter protests, he’s been called out on several occasions for not speaking out about other racially motivated injustices that have been carried out across the world.

Several transgressions that have taken place in China regarding the questionable working conditions at manufacturing industries for goliaths like Nike along the unjust treatment the Uyghur population has been given, are things that people like Enes Freedom (formerly known as Enes Kanter) have been harping upon for quite some time.

However, instead of paving his own path in terms of activism, Enes has continually brought LeBron James into the conversation, essentially calling him out for not standing up against the Chinese government.

LeBron James walked right past Enes Freedom and the latter didn’t approach him.

LeBron James surprisingly has addressed this Enes debacle by saying the Celtics big-man walked right past him when he could’ve approached him and handled their differences face-to-face.

With the Los Angeles Lakers facing off against the Boston Celtics tonight, Enes was given another opportunity to talk to LeBron. However, when the 4x champion walked past the Celts bench, the camera caught Freedom covering his mouth with a towel of sorts.

Of course, it’s quite foolish to expect him to dish out a few words regarding activism during a game but it is strange as to how many times he’s used his name in the media, only to shudder at the sight of the Lakers superstar.

NBA fans in particular weren’t exactly on board with Enes ducking LeBron James like this during the purple and gold’s victory.

