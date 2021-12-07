“I was scared sh*tless of Kobe Bryant”: How the Lakers legend instilled fear in Kevin Durant during clutch situations

Kevin Durant reveals that he was ‘scared sh*tless’ of Kobe Bryant when it came down to clutch situations against the Lakers.

it’s no denying that Kobe Bryant is one of, if not, the greatest clutch-time performers in NBA history. His shot-making ability made him nearly impossible to guard as he’d almost always get a shot off and had the requisite skill to drain it on more occasions than not.

It’s quite well known by now that Kobe Bryant didn’t exactly shoot a high percentage in the final 24 seconds or even the final 10 seconds of a game for that matter, when it came to crunch time. However, the fear he instilled in opponents when shooting these shots is unmatched.

For what it’s worth, Kobe Bryant has the most game-winners in NBA history at 26, with Michael Jordan being one game-winner shy at 25.

Kobe has dismantled every single franchise not named the Los Angeles Lakers at least once in his career and it was no different when it came to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kevin Durant on being scared of Kobe Bryant in late game situations.

Kevin Durant has said on multiple occasions that he’s looked up to Kobe Bryant all his life, even calling him a god at one point. So, it’s only right that he gives the ‘Black Mamba’ a shout-out when asked about who he believes to be the best late-game scorer he’s gone up against.

“Scared sh*tless of Kobe, late in games.”

Just these few words are enough to let people know just how terrifying it was to go up against the Lakers legend multiple times a season. Mind you, this isn’t coming from just a run-of-the-mill average joe; this is coming from Kevin Durant, one of the greatest scorers the league has ever witnessed.