Equating Michael Jordan-Tom Brady Comparisons To ‘Cussing’, Deion Sanders Brutally Claimed MJ Was In His Own Echelon In 2018

Michael Jordan is undeniably one of the greatest athletes, if not the greatest of all time. Considered by many to be the epitome of the pinnacle in the world of sports, MJ has inspired entire generations with his demeanor both on and off the court. In recent years, there have been many who have tried to wrestle this status out of his hands. In 2018, when NFL legend Deion Sanders appeared on the Dan Patrick Show, he was asked if Tom Brady could do it. However, ‘Prime Time’ refused to even consider it, placing His Airness in a category of his own.

MJ may be worlds ahead of him, but Deion Sanders is doing some incredible things as well. Currently, he serves as the head coach of the University of Colorado Boulder. Here, he has turned the once-little-known city into a hub for college football. Coach Prime has injected a new energy into them since his arrival, something that is affecting the larger college football scene as a whole. An incredible feat, to say the least.

Deion Sanders refused to put Tom Brady on the same level as Michael Jordan

In 2018, prior to Tom Brady’s sixth and seventh Super Bowl championships, NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was asked an interesting question. If TB12 won his sixth ring, would that put him on the same level as Michael Jordan? Prime Time’s answer, was pretty much a big fat “No”.

Elaborating further, Sanders spoke about how much he truly respects Jordan. So much so, that he claimed His Airness was in a class of his own. To even mention Brady in the same sentence was a “cuss word” and “profanity”. He went on to explain how MJ set the standard for all athletes, and perhaps the only person on a similar level or higher is Muhammad Ali.

“First of all Jordan is Jordan. Then there is us. Don’t do that. That’s a cuss word, that’s profanity. Jordan set the standard for all of us. On the field, off the field, business, everything. Leave that alone. That’s just like Ali! Don’t mention Ali’s name with none of us! Ali, Jordan, and then there’s us!”

At the time, it certainly was a fair assessment from Sanders’ end. However, in the past five years, as mentioned earlier, Brady has won two Super Bowls, taking his ring count to seven. From a purely achievement-based perspective, comparing him with Jordan in 2023 isn’t too outlandish.

Nevertheless, as Sanders says, “Jordan is Jordan”. As such, it will take quite a bit of time before any sports fan from the previous generation to even put Brady, or any other athlete for that matter, on the same pedestal.

Tom Brady recently taught Coach Prime’s son Shadeur an important lesson

Growing up the son of an NFL Hall of Famer certainly comes with a lot of perks. All you have to do is ask Deion Sanders’ son, Shadeur Sanders about it. A 21-year-old QB currently plying his craft under his father’s coaching in Colorado, Shadeur grew up with it all. However, in some people’s eyes, this has given him quite the ego.

There have been plenty of videos of Shadeur flexing his wealth in front of others. But, this is a habit that Coach Prime wants to stop. So, he turned to the best of the best, Tom Brady. Speaking to Shadeur over a video call, Brady explained to the youngster what he needs to do to be great. The answer was simple. Forget about Rolls-Royces and focus on practice.

That is some sage advice from one of the greatest of all time. Hopefully, Shadeur will take heed, and who knows? Maybe he will be held in the same breath as TB12, his father Prime Time, and if all goes well, maybe even Michael Jordan himself.