Watch: 185lbs Stephen Curry Fights a Sumo Wrestler as the Warriors Gear up for Their Japan Game 

Stephen Curry seems to be enjoying every bit of his Japanese adventure and it hasn’t even been a full day since the touchdown!

There is a novelty in indulgence, especially when you come to a new land. The Golden State Warriors are on tour in the Land of the Rising Sun. And it looks as though every player is out to indulge in the culture.

We saw a fan give Jordan Poole a cat figurine, and Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were enjoying Japanese snacks on their way out of the airport. The Warriors are out having fun.

They are about to play in a pre-season friendly against the Washington Wizards. And is this season’s first international game. The venue is in the iconic city of Tokyo and the fanfare has been stellar.

K-pop star Suga is also set to be in attendance for the games. But today, we got to see a video of Warriors point guard Stephen Curry getting sumo lessons.

Steph versus a sumo wrestler 😂pic.twitter.com/9jzjcK7M25 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 29, 2022

Stephen Curry tries his best to move Sumo Wrestler but fails to even nudge him

Well, if you ever doubted a Sumo wrestler’s strength look no further than NBA’s beloved baby-faced assassin failed to move him, even for an inch!

We know how strong and well-grounded Sumo wrestlers are. But to see Steph, a 185-lbs, muscular athlete with a 6’3″ frame, fail to move him even slightly shows the difference in strength.

The video shows the Mongolian Wrestler teaching Steph some basic holds and grappling moves. As he applies them to the wrestler, he is met with a rude awakening. He barely nudges and Steph can’t help but crack a smile.

We hope Curry is more prepared than this for their matchup. The Pro Sumo wrestler, Hakuho Sho even gave the 4x champion a poster of his handprint and signature.

Pro sumo wrestler Hakuho Sho gifts Steph Curry a poster with his handprint and signature. pic.twitter.com/W8E837JPbB — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) September 29, 2022

Fun Fact: Hakuho has won the most number of Sumo matches ever and is basically the Michael Jordan of the Sumo world.

