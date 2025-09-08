mobile app bar

Chris Brickley Unveils Insider Information on LeBron James’ Anxiety with Arriving Late to Workouts

Samir Mehdi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Chris Brickley(L) and LeBron James(R)

Chris Brickley(L) and LeBron James(R)
Credit: USA Today Sports

There’s a reason beyond ‘genetics’ and ‘pure skill’ that’s led to LeBron James sustaining the level of greatness that he’s had. Achieving All-NBA second team honors at the age of 40 can’t just be chalked up to him being an anomaly. As trainer, Chris Brickley, reveals, LBJ’s work ethic is at the center of his longevity.

“I’m trying to maximize, how could I be in optimal shape and game-ready for the next day. I’m always thinking about the next day,” said James on Mind the Game. His regimented days have allowed him to stay focused on honing his skills but also preserving his body.

The only time he’s strayed away from specific timings has been when it comes to his training sessions. Brickley expressed shock over just how much LeBron refuses to, not only not be late, but to even cut it close to a certain arrival time.

“He sets an 8AM workout, He’s going to arrive at 6AM. He’s going to do a 10AM workout? He’s going to arrive at 8 every single time we’ve ever worked. I never knew why,” said Chris when asked who shocked him the most out of all of his trainees.

“He [LeBron] said, growing up, if he ever was kind of close to cutting it, it would give him anxiety. That made him get there early.”

To be so dialed into your workouts that a wave of anxiousness starts to build up if you’re not two hours early is a ludicrous level of commitment to the craft. But it’s expected from someone of the 4x MVP’s caliber.

There have been quite a few instances where James has taken to social media to show off working out at around 4:50AM, which is an ungodly hour for most around the world. So, it’s safe to say that Brickley’s awe-inspiring story is rooted in truth.

In the aforementioned Mind the Game pod, a simple story from LBJ serves as the perfect example of just how locked in James tries to get during his workouts.

“If I’m doing a 45-minute court workout, and every five to seven minutes through that 45 minutes I’m getting a drink of water, I’m like, ‘Okay. I’ve got to get better.’ Then it gets to the point where I’ve only needed one break in 45 minutes. That’s when I know, ‘Okay, I’m at a really good pace.’”

This is a good way to build up game-speed level stamina. Like how Steph Curry can lower and raise his heartbeat at will, LeBron seems to be finding new ways to work on his endurance. And it all stems from him getting in extra reps due to him simple being too anxious to be late to a workout.

About the author

Samir Mehdi

Samir Mehdi

instagram-icon

Samir Mehdi is a senior strategist for the NBA division at The Sportsrush. Ever since he was 13 years old, he’s been obsessed with the game of basketball. From watching Kobe Bryant’s highlights on YouTube to now, analyzing and breaking down every single game on League Pass, Samir’s passion for the game is unwavering. He's a complete basketball junkie who not only breaks down current games but also keenly watches ones from the 60s’ and 70s’ while also reading comprehensive books on the history of the league. Samir’s life revolves around basketball and he hopes that shows in his work. Aside from work, he loves to spend time in the gym and with his friends at social gatherings.

Share this article

Don’t miss these