Erik Spoelstra Refuses to “Apologize to Absolutely Anyone” Over Bam Adebayo’s 83-Point Game

Bam Adebayo managed to score 83 points in a historic scoring effort this past week. But the performance caught a ton of flak from fans and NBA veterans for the way the Miami Heat managed the end of the game. Despite the criticism, head coach Erik Spoelstra is unapologetic about the way he handled it and commended his team captain.

It can’t be understated that Adebayo had one of the most unexpected games we’ve ever seen in the NBA. He’s a great player, but isn’t exactly known for his scoring ability. Regardless, he started his game against the Washington Wizards with 31 points in the first quarter, riding that to an 83-point game.

The controversy came when the Heat began to feed the ball to Bam when up by nearly 20 points late int he fourth, forcing him to the line to intentionally break Kobe Bryant’s record. On top of this, Bam shot an NBA record 43 free throws and made 36 of them. Nevertheless, Spoelstra refuses to apologize for how he managed the end of the contest.

“I apologize to absolutely no one,” Spoelstra emphatically stated to the Miami media. “Going into the game, it’s a Tuesday night against a team where, you know, they’re not playing for anything. Their organization is trying to lose.”

The two-time coaching champion went on to say that he urged Adebayo to take control of the game against the Wizards. He also mentioned that the Heat have lost games they shouldn’t have against lesser opponents this season. Because of this, he was delighted to see Bam approach the game the way he did.

Erik Spoelstra on the criticisms of Bam Adebayo’s 83-point game: “I apologize to absolutely no one…” #HeatNation Full response: pic.twitter.com/Hk4egEz1A7 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 12, 2026

Spoelstra concluded by commending Adebayo for his fight and determination to win while giving the fans a magical performance.

“The fact that he was still in the game at the end, you know, this is what our fans want to see, and this is really what you want to see happen in this league- is for there to be some competitive storylines. And then a brilliant, magical night just appeared out of nowhere, and he seized that opportunity.”

The coach was preaching to the choir. The reaction to Adebayo’s performance online was stunning, to say the least. What should’ve been a widely celebrated scoring effort turned into a debate very quickly. Most criticized the way Spoelstra and the Wizards handled the end of the game.

What’s wrong with this criticism is that it dismisses the incredible performance way too quickly. It’s holding a magnifying glass up to a stat line that many players would kill to have their name next to. Not to mention, it discounts the 62 points Adebayo had in the first three quarters of the game.

At the end of the day, 83 points are 83 points. It doesn’t matter how Adebayo got there or the ethics with which the Heat approached the end of the game. From now on, when we look at the single-game scoring record, Bam will be second all-time. But it’s super interesting how the performance triggered a debate in the NBA community, and says a lot about the current state of sports media. Spoelstra’s reaction felt justified.