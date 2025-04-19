“Treat Them Like Girlfriends”: Shaquille O’Neal Reveals How He Picks His Cars For The Day

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O’Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Only Shaquille O’Neal could compare his massive car collection to a lineup of girlfriends and somehow make it sound completely normal. The Hall of Famer has built one of the most extravagant car collections in the celebrity world. However, it hasn’t been easy, at least as easy as it could be for most rich people.

There are certain challenges that come with being 7’1. One of which is being unable to fit inside most cars. Most luxury and sports cars aren’t built to accommodate someone of his size. Despite that, Shaq has never let that come in the way of his car obsession.

That’s why he only rolls around in customized vehicles. Be it Hellcats, Escalades, or a Mad Max truck, Shaq owns whips that are custom-made for his frame. A major problem with his obsession is that he gets too excited about the opportunity of owning cars that can fit him and forgets that he has bought them.

With so many options available, he must have a tough time every day deciding which car he should take. This subject was discussed on the recent episode of The Big Podcast. Adam Lefkoe asked him, “How do you decide which car you’re bringing to work?” Shaq had a great analogy ready in response.

He said, “I treat them like girlfriends. So, my police car girlfriend, I haven’t seen her in a while, so I’ll probably take her on a date tonight. When I’m leaving tomorrow for a week, so I’ll probably take my favorite girlfriend out tonight.” Someone had to ask him about the said “favorite girlfriend” from his fleet of cars, and Lefkoe did the job again.

Shaq revealed that the Mad Max truck is his favorite.

Shaquille O’Neal once bought three Rolls-Royce cars to prove a point

Shaq has had his fair share of issues with cars because of his size. However, there’s hardly anything that money can’t buy. The big fella once famously bought two Ferraris and merged them into a single custom vehicle to accommodate his 7’1 frame. Clearly, splurging money isn’t an issue for him as long as he gets what he wants.

During an appearance on Drink Champs, Shaq revealed that he doesn’t like to spend $400k on cars. So, he was once in a showroom, looking at cars and enquiring about their price. After a while, the dealer asked him, “Yo man, you asked about all these cars, can you afford them?” This struck a nerve in the big fella and led to him buying three Rolls-Royce cars on the same day.

“I want them dropped off. Move the seat back today, and I want them dropped. So, I got three Rolls-Royces that I never drive,” Shaq said. He paid $1.3 million for cars that remained parked in his garage, all to prove a point. We love a petty king.