“We’re More Vulnerable Than We’ve Been Before”: Steve Kerr Dismisses ‘Last Dance’ Comparisons, Shows Faith in Warriors Big 3

Steve Kerr once again showcased faith in the Golden State Warriors’ big three of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Despite an abysmal start to the campaign, the franchise head coach publicly dismissed the ‘Last Dance’ comparisons. In his latest appearance on the Willard & Dibs show, Kerr indicated that there was a long future for the trio together amidst the concerns about their capabilities.

Advertisement

After a Western Conference semifinal loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Kerr appeared on the show ahead of the start of the season. This time around, the 58-year-old refused to draw comparisons between his Warriors team to that of the iconic 1997/98 Chicago Bulls. Kerr asserted that unlike them, the Dubs would continue to retain its core members beyond this campaign.

Despite that bold claim, the question marks over their future together have increased exponentially following a lackluster start to the season. After an 18-22 run, the Warriors are currently lingering at the 12th place on the table with a win percentage of 45%. Yet, the 4x champion head coach maintained his stance as he recently declared, “I [still] feel that way”.

Advertisement

Amidst the belief, Kerr addressed the concerns within the roster, mentioning, “We are just more vulnerable. Each game we have a smaller margin for error. We have got injuries that had really hurt us. And so we’re more vulnerable than we’ve been [before] but all three of these guys, Steph, Klay, Draymond, they are all really capable of having big nights of playing at a really high level”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/957thegame/status/1747438806557712848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

So, Kerr remained optimistic while staying in touch with the reality. After working with the big three for a decade, the 2016 NBA Coach of the Year refused to give up on his players during their struggling times. Yet, the final decision remains in the hands of the upper management. Thus, the upcoming months could mark a decisive phase for the future of the organization.

The miserable times continued for Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors

Later in the show, Coach Kerr shed light on the reasons behind their inconsistencies this season. “After watching the tape, I was more concerned offensively than defensively because I think a lot of the mistakes we made on offense led to defensive issues,” he mentioned while highlighting the on-court problems.

Alongside the gameplay, the absence of players is another area of concern for the Bay Arena franchise. Chris Paul is sidelined for at least two more weeks after his surgery on a fractured left hand a couple of weeks back. Gary Payton II is also likely to miss out on featuring for the Warriors for a nearly similar period due to his left hamstring strain.