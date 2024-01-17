“We’re More Vulnerable Than We’ve Been Before”: Steve Kerr Dismisses ‘Last Dance’ Comparisons, Shows Faith in Warriors Big 3
Steve Kerr once again showcased faith in the Golden State Warriors’ big three of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Despite an abysmal start to the campaign, the franchise head coach publicly dismissed the ‘Last Dance’ comparisons. In his latest appearance on the Willard & Dibs show, Kerr indicated that there was a long future for the trio together amidst the concerns about their capabilities.
After a Western Conference semifinal loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Kerr appeared on the show ahead of the start of the season. This time around, the 58-year-old refused to draw comparisons between his Warriors team to that of the iconic 1997/98 Chicago Bulls. Kerr asserted that unlike them, the Dubs would continue to retain its core members beyond this campaign.
Despite that bold claim, the question marks over their future together have increased exponentially following a lackluster start to the season. After an 18-22 run, the Warriors are currently lingering at the 12th place on the table with a win percentage of 45%. Yet, the 4x champion head coach maintained his stance as he recently declared, “I [still] feel that way”.
Amidst the belief, Kerr addressed the concerns within the roster, mentioning, “We are just more vulnerable. Each game we have a smaller margin for error. We have got injuries that had really hurt us. And so we’re more vulnerable than we’ve been [before] but all three of these guys, Steph, Klay, Draymond, they are all really capable of having big nights of playing at a really high level”.
The miserable times continued for Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors
