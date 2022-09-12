“Erykah Badu thicker than a kindergarten pencil”: Kevin Durant’s inappropriate tweets are scandalous but hilarious

On the basketball court, Kevin Durant is an assassin. Off the court, the prolific scorer is the Twitter king.

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players the league has ever witnessed. Standing at 6-foot-10, the Nets forward is considered one of the greatest unicorns in NBA history.

Ever since the Seattle SuperSonics drafted KD as their 2nd pick of the 2007 draft, the forward managed to gather each and every silverware possible. 15 years into his illustrious career, The Durantula’s stacked resume includes 12 All-Star selections, 10 All-NBA selections, 4 scoring titles, the 2014 MVP, 2 championships, and 2 Finals MVPs.

Also Read: Stephen Curry would have loved to run it back with the ‘misunderstood’ Kevin Durant

Apart from being one of the prolific scorers of basketball, Kevin is even way too invested in his social media.

Durant, unlike many other players, loves interacting with fans on Twitter. A younger Durant would even post the most scandalous thoughts of his on the social networking platform.

A look into a bunch of inappropriate Kevin Durant tweets

Today, Durant has somewhat of control over the stuff he posts on social media.

However, a younger KD had absolutely no filter.

Have a look at these shocking tweets.

@DaRealAmberRose I kno this is random but I seen u in LA and u got the meanest bald head ever!!! Better than mj, Charles Barkley n all dem!! — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 15, 2010

Scarlett johanneson I will drink ur bath water…#random — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 17, 2011

Erykah badu thicker than a kindergarten pencil — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 3, 2011

RT @MurdaMookez I jus wanted to bite rihanna butt cheek!!! Damn!!!!—–>ME TOO lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 12, 2009

While it might not be correct to term KD as the basketball GOAT over the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James, Kevin Durant is certainly our undisputed Twitter GOAT.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal claims 2-time NBA champ Kevin Durant’s career is an ‘abject failure’