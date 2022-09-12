Basketball

“Erykah Badu thicker than a kindergarten pencil”: Kevin Durant’s inappropriate tweets are scandalous but hilarious

“Erykah Badu thicker than a kindergarten pencil”: Kevin Durant’s inappropriate tweets are scandalous but hilarious
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Karl-Anthony Towns gets roasted by NBA Twitter for self-proclaiming to be “best offensive player”
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Erykah Badu thicker than a kindergarten pencil”: Kevin Durant’s inappropriate tweets are scandalous but hilarious
“Erykah Badu thicker than a kindergarten pencil”: Kevin Durant’s inappropriate tweets are scandalous but hilarious

On the basketball court, Kevin Durant is an assassin. Off the court, the prolific scorer…