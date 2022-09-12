“Hell yeah”: Stephen Curry would have loved to run it back with the ‘misunderstood’ Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant had the full support of Stephen Curry once again if he managed to get back with the Warriors.

There has been a lot of noise involving Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry since the day the Nets forward failed to lead his team past the first round in the 2022 Playoffs.

It got stronger as Curry didn’t just lead the Warriors to their fourth title but also won a Finals MVP while doing so. Who among the two was more important in teams that won two Championships in 2017 and 2018 was trending on the internet for a long time.

While that debate did look like a never-ending one, Durant suddenly came up with a transfer request to the Brooklyn Nets as soon as free agency started.

Although his preferred trade destinations were the Miami Heat or the Phoenix Suns, everyone knew he would be happy and ready to run it back with the Warriors. And now The Chef has also said that he’d run it back.

Also read: Stephen Curry told $45 million head coach to ‘f**k off’ after Duke rejected him

Stephen Curry would have gladly run point for The Slim Reaper again

Being one of the five or even three best players in the league, Durant didn’t hesitate to join the 2016 Warriors which had set an NBA winning record (73-9) and also defeated his OKC Thunder team before losing the Finals themselves to LeBron James’ Cavaliers.

If he could have joined them again now, he would have taken a pay cut if it was possible to walk back on his 4-year, $198 million contract that hasn’t even kicked in. But it seems that he is not the only one who is now just on the hunt for more rings.

The 4x Finals MVP and NBA’s greatest shooter, in his interview with the RollingStone, the Dubs point guard clearly stated his desire to run it back once he started hearing the news that it’s a possibility.

“I was never hesitant. The idea of playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD’s a really good dude. I think he is misunderstood. I think he has had certain things happen in his life that hurt his ability to trust people around him, in a sense of making him feel safe at all times. So all of those things, I understand, having played with him and gotten to know him. I love that dude.” Curry said about the 2x Finals MVP.

“I was never hesitant. The idea of playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD’s a really good dude. I think he is misunderstood.” — Stephen Curry about the idea of reuniting with Kevin Durant MORE: https://t.co/KAiRr0mj5Z pic.twitter.com/ThxIjA9uYO — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 12, 2022

He continued, “And if you said, ‘Oh, KD’s coming back, and we’re gonna play with him,’ I had so much fun playing with him those three years, I’d be like, ‘Hell, yeah!’ Then you have to think: What does that actually mean? What does it look like? You tell me I’m playing with [current Warriors teammates Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Draymond Green], I’m like, ‘Hell, yeah!’ There’s all types of emotion and things that happen to the league. And if anybody’s saying that you wouldn’t entertain that conversation — no disrespect to anybody on our team — but you don’t know how things work. But you also understand, like, if we run this thing back, I’ve got complete confidence in my team that we can win it again, as constructed.”

Also read: Stephen Curry chooses the 2022 championship over the back-to-back titles won alongside Kevin Durant

It’s good that it all came to rest as the Nets didn’t find what they were looking for that is of KD’s value. Otherwise, it again would have been something that the players in that team would surely enjoy, but we as fans would have been sick of them showcasing their dominance.