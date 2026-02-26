ESPN Analyst Claims Kevin Durant’s Statement on International Basketball Felt Like “Racist Victim Hood Mentality”

Kevin Durant’s name has once again been connected to an alleged burner account on X. But this isn’t the only bit of controversy the two-time NBA champion has found himself in. Durant’s recent comments comparing American basketball to the world have also sparked great outrage.

The consensus dictates that then rest of the world has caught up to the USA in matters of skills and preparation, so much so that the best basketball players in the NBA aren’t even American. Durant, however, remains unconvinced, instead standing up for his American peers.

In a recent interview with ESPN, the Houston Rockets star addressed the narrative head-on and didn’t hold back.

“It’s a lot of b******* with that. I can read between the lines on that. It’s a shot at Black Americans. We’re controlling the sport. They’re tired of us controlling the sport,” Durant suggested.

Durant’s comments certainly ruffled a few feathers. ESPN analyst Jay Williams is usually all for player empowerment, including players using their voices. However, this time around, he views Durant’s comments as a bit ill-advised.

“The first argument was about AAU basketball, which is completely different than the black American thing,” Williams said on ESPN’s First Take. “When you bring race into something, it hijacks the conversation and takes away from the initial point.”

The Houston Rockets superstar is a breath of fresh air among basketball players due to how opinionated he is. Unfortunately, this opinion doesn’t reflect Durant’s usual approach regarding sensitive matters, according to Williams.

“It felt like a racist victimhood mentality, it concerned me a tad. Critiquing a development system is not critiquing a race,” Williams argued.

Europeans progressing in terms of basketball isn’t a bad thing. If anything, it’s a great development for the sport. Even the late-great Kobe Bryant was an advocate for European basketball, without making the conversation a battle between race.

“In 2015, Kobe literally said, ‘Europeans are taught to play the game the right way. They learn the fundamentals, spacing, footwork, and how to read the floor. In the US, we teach athleticism first, over there they teach skill and IQ first.’ Kobe never made this racial or predominantly black thing,” Williams said.

The backlash Durant has received for his comments is certainly not what he was expecting. Nonetheless, it seems Durant isn’t someone who cares much about what people say.