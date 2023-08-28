5 Years After Michael Jordan’s ‘Shrewd’ $275,000,000 Investment, Kobe Bryant Expressed His Desire to Make One Himself on an NBA Team

Kobe Bryant was one of the most successful athletes in the league. Thanks to his on-court success for over two decades, Bryant managed to earn $323 million from multiple contracts. Apart from having an illustrious career on the hardwood, the Black Mamba was also very careful when it came to parking his money. Apart from endorsing brands such as Nike, Coca-Cola, Spalding, and Hublot, Kobe’s venture capital firm also invested huge amounts in The Players’ Tribune, BodyArmor, and Dell, among other ventures. Owing to his intelligent business decisions, the Black Mamba was reportedly worth well over $600,000,000. Using this massive net worth of his, eight years ago, Kobe revealed his plans of owning an NBA team. Bryant wanted to follow in the footsteps of his idol Michael Jordan, who purchased the Charlotte franchise, five years before the interview was conducted.

Advertisement

Michael Jordan was always interested in purchasing an NBA team. Finally, in 2010, the Chicago Bulls legend fulfilled the lifelong dream of his. Spending $275,000,000, Jordan became the owner of the Charlotte Hornets (called Charlotte Bobcats then). The business decision did turn out to be a shrewd one. Selling the team at a whopping $3 billion evaluation earlier this summer, Jordan has seen a massive boost to his net worth.

Kobe Bryant preferred owning an NBA team to being a coach or a GM

Back in 2015, during his final season, Kobe Bryant answered a few questions regarding what his life would look like post-retirement. In an interview with ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, Kobe revealed that he wouldn’t want coaching or a General Manager position. Instead, owning an NBA team was what enticed him.

Advertisement

“If I’m involved in basketball from a league perspective, it would be from an ownership perspective,” Kobe said.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Baxter/status/672994784915488768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

If Kobe were to own a team, Los Angeles Lakers would be an obvious pick that he’d be inclined to own. Spending the entirety of his career in the Purple & Gold, joining them, as an owner, will certainly be special. The Philadelphia 76ers would’ve also been a franchise that Bryant wouldn’t mind being part of the ownership team of. After all, Kobe spent his childhood in Philly.

To be honest, the Hall-Of-Famer would’ve also made a great coach. Studying the nuances of the game, Bryant’s attention to detail was second to none. Before the icon’s tragic passing, we even saw the Mamba Sports Academy succeed with him dedicating time as the head coach. He also addressed his desire to coach his daughter in the last couple of messages he exchanged with MJ before the accident.

While Kobe could never come close to purchasing an NBA franchise, LeBron James seems determined to do so.

Advertisement

LeBron James wants to own a franchise in Las Vegas

LeBron James is one of the most decorated athletes in NBA history. With the virtue of having immense success over a near-two-decade-long career, James has earned almost $450 million through contracts. Having a massive net worth of $1 billion, LeBron has made some extremely smart business decisions since his teenage years.

James doesn’t seem like he is retiring anytime soon. He is already making plans for the business venture he wants to get involved in once he hangs up his sneakers. Walking in the ‘shoes of Jordan’, King James wants to own an NBA team. And Las Vegas is his preferred destination for a franchise.

It’ll be interesting to see whether or not the NBA will expand by the time the four-time MVP retires. Reports state that a franchise in the “Sin City” could cost as much as $2.5 billion. So, LBJ might need to join an ownership team to purchase the organization.