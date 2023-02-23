Ja Morant Once Shocking Spent a Total $4.3 Million on Adjoining Mansions For a Mind-Blowing Reason

Ja Morant is one of the biggest sensations in the NBA today. The young man drafted back in 2019 is projected to become one of the top players in the league, perhaps even in basketball history. With such high expectations surrounding him, and the stats as well as performances to back that up, it’s no wonder he got thrown a bag, signing a rookie max extension last year worth $231 million.

So, what did Ja do with all that money? Well, of the many things he purchased, one of them happened to be a mansion. A mansion that stood right next to yet another mansion, one he had bought previously.

Ja Morant used some of the money from his contract extension to buy himself a $3 million mansion

For many young athletes, the money they earn once they go pro is like a boon. Some go the safe route, saving some of it while also making smart investments, so as to diversify their portfolio. Others go crazy.

One such athlete, who went a bit nuts with his newfound wealth was Memphis Grizzlies star, Ja Morant. The young man has spent his money on several cars, jewelry, and even a mansion worth $1.3 million with his rookie contract. And, as one might guess he went even crazier when he signed his extension.

The All-Star point guard made a huge investment, buying the mansion right next to his for $3 million and giving his old one to his parents. And what did he do with it? Made sure that he was able to live away from his parents.

Take a look at the YouTube clip below to see the bizarre situation explained.

A humungous purchase for a superstar who recently turned just 23. Nevertheless, it is a sweet gesture, especially considering he got his parents to move right next door to him.

Ja once tipped a Dallas-based waitress $500 making the Grizzlies her new favorite team

Ja Morant sure knows how to spend his money lavishly. But, there are times when he has brightened up the days of everyone around him with the same. Just ask the one Dallas-based waitress who received a $500 tip and didn’t even recognize him. The lady was ecstatic upon realizing this. And when she did, Ja made sure that she was converted to being a Memphis Grizzlies fan.

Just goes to show, that despite all that wealth, these players never forget where they came from. And, as a result, they are always looking to give back to the community.

