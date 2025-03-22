ESPN Producer in Alleged Leaked Audio Claims Stephen A. Smith Calling LeBron James Weak After Confrontation, Staff Thinks “He’s Crazy”

Stephen A. Smith has been a busy man ever since LeBron James confronted him during a Knicks game. While there was already plenty on his plate before that, being confronted by LBJ for talking ill about his son and his parenting has led to Smith making frequenting various podcasts. From Gil’s Arena to teaming up with Skip Bayless again, Smith milked the confrontation cow to its last drop.

His main agenda was to prove he was right all along and LeBron was wrong to warn him on the court. Several fans on the internet found it weird that he was taking this stance after saying absolutely nothing to his face.

Turn out, it wasn’t just the fans who found it weird. In an allegedly leaked audio clip, Ryan Bertrand, the producer/assignment editor for ESPN & SportsCenter can be heard sharing similar sentiments.

The leaked audio clip was posted by James O’Keefe on X who claimed that Bertrand was having this conversation with a O’Keefe Media Group’s source.

Bertrand said, “Stephen A. has been talking about LeBron’s son, Bronny for a while. LeBron confronted him at a game one time and ever since that Stephen A.’s been on four different podcasts, basically like, ‘I thought it was a weak move, coming up to me and whatnot.’”

The alleged ESPN producer revealed that staff members at the network have been “rolling our eyes” on this “embarrassing thing.”

ESPN LEAKS: OMG Obtains Audio of @ESPN Producer Calling @stephenasmith an “Angry Black Man,” Says Staff “Think He’s Crazy” and “Has No Idea” About Politics Amid Smith’s ongoing discussions about the Middle East, leaked audio reveals an ESPN producer questioning his credibility… pic.twitter.com/a0twbLJFPa — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 21, 2025

“They [ESPN staff] just think he’s crazy, just trying to create attention, you know? Which is his job,” Bertrand revealed. In the alleged leaked clip, he also claimed that SAS’s job is “to create chaos, create controversy, like an argument.”

Stephen A. has been in the media business for a long time. Over the years, he has branched out from just being a sports analyst to giving political opinions on several major platforms.

Bertrand called him out for that as well. He said that Stephen A. plays the “Angry Black man stereotype” on TV, where all he does is talk loudly and talk over people.

“What you say is not necessarily important, it’s more how loud you are,” ESPN’s alleged producer sais. As per him, Stephen A. uses these tricks to talk about serious subjects that aren’t really his forte.

“He goes on Fox News, probably like once a week, and he’ll talk about Gaza, and he has no idea about Gaza,” Bertrand added.

As of now, there’s no response from ESPN or SAS on this alleged leaked audio. But one thing is for sure, despite the narrative Smith tried to weave post his altercation with LeBron James, fans and NBA players aren’t buying it. They are calling a spade a spade, and Smith should start realizing it sooner than later.