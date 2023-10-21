“I Played Spades With Michael Jordan”: Having Won $5000 a Day Gambling as a Teen, Rich Paul Recalls Wagering Against Tom Brady and Other Superstars

Rich Paul is one of the biggest figures in the world of sports at the moment. Considered by many to be one of the top agents in his line of work, Paul has many superstar clients. One of these superstar clients is none other than LeBron James. And, being friends with the King, coupled with his own reputation as an incredible agent has opened up a world of opportunities for him. This is especially true when it comes to gambling. In fact, Paul has a huge love for gambling and is actually a serious card player.

So, as he recalled on The Old Man and the Three with JJ Redick, this allowed him to play cards with two legendary figures in the world of sports. He played cards with NBA legend Michael Jordan back in 2002, and just two years later, he sat down at a table with the NFL GOAT, Tom Brady.

Appearing on The Old Man and the Three, Paul recalled how he had played cards with both Michael Jordan and Tom Brady on two separate occasions. The first was in 2002, prior to his and LeBron James’ rise to superstardom. As he recalled, he played a game of spades with His Airnes in Santa Barbara while he was working at his camp.

The other occasion was two years later. In 2004, during All-Star weekend, Paul flew out to go and watch Jay-Z. It was here, that he was invited to play cards on a table that included the likes of Will Smith, Alex Rodriguez, and seven-time Super Bowl Champion, Tom Brady.

“I played spades with MJ one time. This was when I was really young. I played spades with MJ at the Bacara. We were working at his camp. This was 2002. Yeah so, you know I just love to play, and look we used to have these games when we first started hanging out.”

Two great memories for Paul, and two that he may not have made if it wasn’t for his own success. As mentioned earlier, being associated with LeBron James has opened doors for him. Doors that have allowed him to become one of the most respected figures in the world of sports and have even allowed him to establish a multi-million dollar business around the NBA.

Paul struggled prior to negotiating $600,000,000 worth of deals, as he made only $48,000 a year

At the start of his career, Rich Paul wasn’t raking in the big bucks. While he did represent LeBron James, he was only making a measly $48,000 a year. This is nothing compared to the millions he is making today. However, it was because of the hustle he put in that he can proudly say that he has secured $600,000,000 worth of deals for his clients in 2023.

Paul sure has come a long way since he started out on his sports journey alongside the King. Now aged 41, he is one of the biggest agents in the business, with a net worth of $120,000,000. A true rags to riches story, and one that is inspirational from start to finish.