“He coached Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and in the Finals when he was in Cleveland”: Warriors GM Bob Myers on Mike Brown stepping in for Steve Kerr

Warriors GM Bob Myers shares an update on Steve Kerr’s health, also addressing Mike Brown assuming the responsibilities of a head coach meanwhile.

GSW escaped a national embarrassment in Game Five against a Grizzlies team without Ja Morant at home. The championship DNA of the roster would come into play, pulling off last-minute strings to get the W at home.

Post the disappointing news of Gary Payton II being out for 3-5 weeks with an elbow fracture breaking out, it was reported that head coach Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19.

It was a sad day for the Dubs, with Draymond Green losing his close friend and Michigan State teammate Adreian Payne in a shooting. Nonetheless, assistant coach Mike Brown, who was just announced head coach of the Sacramento Kings, stepped in for Coach Kerr.

During a recent appearance on 95.7 The Game, GM Bob Myers opened up on an array of issues surrounding the Warriors.

Bob Myers addresses Mike Brown stepping up amid Steve Kerr testing positive for COVID-19.

It was a double bonanza for Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown, who was named head coach twice in 24-hours. The former Coach of the Year, who had just signed a deal with the Kings as head coach, was asked to fill in for Coach Kerr, who had tested positive for COVID.

Brown has a faultless 12-0 record as head coach of the Warriors during playoffs. The 52-year-old had made an 11-0 run with Golden State during the 2017 playoffs as Kerr had suffered complications from a back injury in 2015.

During a Q & A session, GM Myers addressed Kerr’s health and Brown stepping up as the head coach.

“He’s (Kerr) doing all right,” Myers said. “He wants to be coaching. We kinda had a moment of levity after he tested positive. That night I told him, ‘You just don’t wanna coach in the playoffs, do you?”‘

“Steve’s doing all right,” Myers said. “He’s not in danger or anything. He doesn’t feel 100 percent great, but he’s fine just like a lot of people hopefully that get COVID are – I think it’s a lot safer now to get it than it was without all the vaccinations and everything. But hopefully we get him back soon.”

Brown, who stepped in as the head coach, managed to escape an embarrassment with the Dubs barely beating the visiting Grizzlies.

“I tapped Mike Brown on the shoulder and said, ‘Don’t lose. You haven’t lost yet.”‘ Myers said. “Mike’s 12-0.”

“Mike didn’t show up that night with any inclination he was gonna be coaching the team,” Myers said. “He’s got a great way of communicating and he’s got great leadership skills. Those people are hard to replace. He’s got a ton of experience in the NBA. He coached Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and in the Finals when he was in Cleveland. That’s a hard thing to replace. We will miss him, we will miss his acumen, his personality.”

Though Warriors fans eagerly await the return of Coach Kerr, the team is in safe hands with Brown.

