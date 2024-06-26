“ESPN Should Be Half-Way Embarrassed”: Jason Whitlock Calls Out Media House Over JJ Redick, Stephen A. Smith

Jun 24, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick laughs with members of the media following his introductory news conference at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

JJ Redick‘s latest appointment as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers planted seeds of several controversies. While the air of antagonism heavily surrounded his lack of credibility for the role, Jason Whitlock adopted a different route. The sports analyst unprecedentedly called out Redick’s ex-employers, ESPN, while using Pat McAfee and Stephen A. Smith as references.

During a recent episode of Fearless, Whitlock admitted to being aware of the former NBA player’s ulterior motive of using the media house to land a head coach job. However, instead of criticizing Redick, the 57-year-old directed the heat toward ESPN. In the process, he even pointed out how a handful of other employees were following the same route, stating,

“There was something he [JJ Redick] defended, the players doing and I was like, ‘Oh my god! JJ Redick wants to be an NBA head coach. He is using ESPN’…ESPN, they don’t care but they should be halfway embarrassed…Everybody is there just to use ESPN, no one is actually there to serve ESPN. Pat McAfee, Stephen A. Smith, everybody is just trying to build something different, bigger, independent of ESPN”.

JJ Redick used ESPN to put himself in a position to be a NBA head coach. He was never, at any point, serving ESPN. He was always serving his own interests. These are the type of people ESPN has employed over the last decade. People join ESPN just to use them. pic.twitter.com/0mRSZivzti — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 26, 2024

Considering the current workplace dynamics within ESPN, these words remained justified to a certain extent. All the established journalists within the media house have started building their tents elsewhere. However, even though this often leads to direct competition with their employers, the latter refuses to take a stand against it.

That said, ESPN also understands the benefits of this scenario. The discrete endeavors of their top journalists often drive viewership to the media house’s platforms. This paves the way for cross-collaborations, boosting both parties’ revenue.

Fearless’ listeners pointed out precisely this in the comments. One viewer wrote, “I don’t see the issue with using your employer to serve your own interests”.

I don’t see the issue with using your employer to serve your own interests. — James Dean (@jdean1109) June 26, 2024

Another extended this viewpoint further, stating, “The employer uses them right back. You’re wrong on this one”.

The employer uses them right back. You’re wrong on this one. — Matthew Pezzone (@MatthewPezzone) June 26, 2024

Shortly after, Fox News’ Tommy Sotomayor joined the listeners’ side while narrating his experience of appearing in this podcast. “How is this a problem? All people use people. I didn’t get paid to come on ur show but ur show got paid to have me on. lol,” he commented.

How is this a problem? All people use people. I didn’t get paid to come on ur show but ur show got paid to have me on. lol — Mr Tommy Sotomayor (@itsmrsotomayor) June 26, 2024

So, Whitlock’s stance failed to resonate with the listeners. After all, his seemingly biased overview of the scenario only highlighted one side of the situation. As a result, this dynamic between ESPN and its employees could continue uninterrupted as long as both entities reap profit from it.