“He’s Angry With the NFL”: Jason Whitlock Shares What He Makes of Bill Belichick’s Appearance at the NFL Honors

Jason Whitlock is brutal about his takes and has often sparked heated debates. Many have called him out in the past for being a “news baiter” who doesn’t believe what he says. Recently, he appeared to drop some more bait to the masses on Bill Belichick.

Whitlock made it clear on his Fearless podcast that he isn’t a fan of Belichick at North Carolina. Speaking to his co-host, Whitlock suggested that the legendary coach is going through an identity crisis after being shunned by the NFL, even arguing that Belichick doesn’t want to coach the Tar Heels.

He further noted that Belichick’s appearance at the NFL Honors with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson—sporting all six of his rings on their fingers—was his way of reminding the league of what it lost. However, Whitlock sees it as a form of self-mockery that could backfire and ultimately end Belichick’s CFB stint in North Carolina.

“He’s angry with the NFL, he’s trying to rub his previous successes in their faces. I watch all this and go, ‘This isn’t going to work in North Carolina.’ This man has an identity crisis going on. A confidence crisis going on… He’s making a mockery of himself.”

However, it’s worth noting that Whitlock admitted he might be reading too much into the picture of Belichick and his girlfriend. The former ESPN columnist may have overlooked the fact that recruiting has become a focal point for Belichick now, prompting him to make a more concerted effort to appear in public. During his NFL days, Belichick might have skipped the ceremony altogether, but now he has a new image to uphold.

While hundreds of football fans might agree with Whitlock, thousands more certainly won’t. Belichick won eight Super Bowls as an assistant and head coach—there’s not much left for him to accomplish in the NFL. But at the college level, there’s still plenty to achieve, and most aspiring athletes and their parents know that.

North Carolina is an above-average football school in a strong enough conference to make a CFP impact. If Belichick could lead them to their first-ever football national championship, he might cement his legacy as the greatest coach of all time in any sport. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of that journey?