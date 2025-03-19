Veteran Journalist Thanks Deion Sanders for Giving Warren Sapp Another Shot at Life

Warren Sapp is a Super Bowl winner, a DPOY recipient, a Hall of Famer, and made approximately $58 million throughout his 13-year NFL career. However, he also ended up filing for bankruptcy. That can happen to even the greats, as history has shown, and not many can make a comeback from it. However, Sapp has — partly thanks to Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

In April of last year, Deion brought Sapp onto his Colorado coaching staff. Originally hired as a quality control analyst, he showed promise as a coach and was later promoted to pass-rush coordinator.

That’s quite a comeback from the Chapter 7 bankruptcy the former DT filed in 2012 in South Florida. At the time, he owed $6.7 million in debts to creditors. Even after selling off his assets, Sapp still owed $300K. He had to part with his lion-skin rug, a $2,250 watch, and 240 pairs of Jordan shoes worth $6,000. On top of that, he also owed child support and alimony. It was a dark 12-year period for Sapp.

Now, when we hear Sapp speak, he seems in great spirits. Veteran journalist Jason Whitlock recently highlighted a recent interview where Sapp appeared more animated than ever.

During the interview, Sapp talked about the challenges of teaching some kids how to rush the passer since they don’t have the same abilities he had. However, he emphasized that it’s all about adjusting and working with what he has, as he has built a brotherhood with them.

“It’s a partnership,” Sapp explained. “I always tell them it’s not a family. Football is not a family, because if a family is walking down the street and the baby’s bag is lagging behind, we’re all going to make sure that baby is safe, right? That’s what a family does.”

“A brotherhood of men, you twist an ankle, blow a knee- we’re moving the drill on you. You must be held accountable. It’s a brotherhood of men, we’re going to hold you accountable for every snap you play. And we’re going to grade it,” he continued.

They were passionate remarks from Sapp, and it’s exactly what Whitlock loves about the new man he sees in him. When Sapp hit rock bottom over a decade ago, many thought that would be the last they’d hear from him—which would have been unfortunate. But instead, he’s now passing on his advanced knowledge to the youth at Colorado, all thanks to Deion, as Whitlock points out.

“Deion giving Sapp this second career is what I love and respect about Coach Prime,” Whitlock penned. “Sapp has blossomed again at 50. Great to see,” the former columnist wrote.

Deion giving Sapp this second career is what I love and respect about Coach Prime. Sapp has blossomed again at 50. Great to see. pic.twitter.com/rYrSm6JodV — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) March 19, 2025

As mentioned, the years from 2012 until his eventual hiring in 2024 were dark times for Sapp. Not only did he file for bankruptcy, but he also admitted to suffering from CTE.

Sapp’s dark times

Sapp opened up in a powerful video released by The Player’s Tribune about how he often forgets his grocery list, routes he needs to drive to get around, and simple everyday tasks. Later, an article was written about the video titled, “I need help.” In it, he stated that he wants his brain donated for research after he passes.

Yet, in the interview that Whitlock posted, one couldn’t tell that Sapp suffers from CTE. He goes deep into thought and even recalls a story about educating one of his players.

Maybe Sapp forgets things that go by the wayside daily, but there’s one thing he will never forget. And that’s his unwavering passion for the game of football.