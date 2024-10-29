Evan Turner Believes ‘Adulting’ Is Acknowledging Tyrese Haliburton Is ‘Mid’

The Pacers’ campaign has gotten off to a slow start as they find themselves 1-3 following their Monday night loss to the Magic. Much of the blame for their dismal form has been attributed to Tyrese Haliburton, who has been well off the pace this season. The guard’s underwhelming performances have been critiqued heavily on social media. However, former 76ers star Evan Turner believes he was never good to begin with.

During the Pacers’ game on Monday night against the Magic, the former second-overall pick gave a scathing indictment about Haliburton’s ability. He posted, “Adulting is acknowledging that Tyrese is mid.”

Adulting is acknowledging that Tyrese is mid — Evan Turner (@thekidet) October 29, 2024

It’s a brutal assessment and well off the mark considering he’s talking about a player who has been an All-Star in the past two campaigns, led the league in assists, and earned his first All-NBA nod last season. However, Turner’s take would be spot on had he said Haliburton has been “mid” this season. The 24-year-old guard shot 1-of-9 from three-point range in the Pacers’ season opener against the Pistons before following it up with a 0-of-7 showing from beyond the arc against the Knicks. He finished the game in New York with zero points. Haliburton bounced back with a 22-point against the 76ers but finished the game with only two assists, a far cry for a player who averaged 10.9 last season.

However, the two-time All-Star showcased why Turner’s take was well off the mark with a stellar individual display against the Magic on Monday. He finished the game with 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 10 assists and turned the ball over only once.

But it wasn’t enough to lead the Pacers to victory, as Paolo Banchero’s 50 points, nine assists, and 13 rebounds helped Orlando record a 119-115 win. Indiana will be distraught about the defeat but would be glad to see their star guard finally hit his stride.

Haliburton and the Pacers set the bar high for this season with their run to the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2023-24 campaign. It’ll be a tall order to repeat those heroics or go one better this season. However, if the guard rekindles the form that earned him an All-NBA nod and the rest of the team follows suit, they could pull off another miracle run.