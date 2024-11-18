LaMelo Ball’s $100k Fine Urges Evan Turner to Go Off About Excessive Language in Post-Game Interviews

Evan Turner has had his fair share of experience with post-game interviews as a former NBA player. However, he is not happy with the way they are conducted these days. The host of ‘Point Forward’ podcast took to social media to urge NBA players to refine their rhetoric during these interviews.

“I might sound like an old head but the excessive language in postgame interviews is starting to get tacky. 12 year olds carelessly use curse words lol we as athletes are smart enough to articulate ourselves for 3 mins without cursing. It ain’t cute or wavy lol. And this is coming from me,” the former 2nd overall pick wrote on X.

Turner’s public service announcement came just a few hours after the NBA fined LaMelo Ball for using “offensive and derogatory” language in a post-game interview.

On Saturday night, Ball led his Charlotte Hornets to a one-point win over Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks. FanDuel Sports Network’s sideline reporter Shannon Spake questioned the 2022 All-Star about his team’s defensive strategy against Antetokounmpo. In his response, Ball included a slang that is not LGBTQ-friendly.

Joe Dumars, the executive Vice President of the NBA, announced on Sunday that the league would levy the maximum $100,000 fine against the Hornets point guard.

Given how unnecessary Ball’s comment was, it does validate Turner’s concern about the poor media training around the league today. While it can create some viral moments, it can also lead to statements that alienate certain members of the fanbase and of course, make the NBA a less family-friendly product.

Are NBA athletes really being ‘careless’ in their interviews?

Last night, after his Hornets lost against the unbeaten Cleveland Cavaliers, Ball addressed his comments from Saturday night. “I really didn’t mean anything [by it] and don’t want to offend anybody. I’ve got love for everybody, and I don’t discriminate,” the former 3rd overall pick shared.

While his clarification does seem earnest, such lapses have become more commonplace today than they were a decade ago. To find another example, we have to look no further than Ball’s draft classmate Anthony Edwards.

In 2022, the Timberwolves star was fined $40,000 for anti-LGBTQ comments as well. He is still privy to the occasional slip of tongue, witnessed as early as last weekend.

After the NBA Cup game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, Edwards was in high spirits and inadvertently swore on television during the post-game interview. “Super f***king important, man,” the two-time All-Star said about the close win in Sacramento.

He wouldn’t be fined for his slip up but he would receive a fine for another transgression from that day. Ant seemed to flip off the Kings home crowd during the tightly contested affair, earning himself a $35,000 fine from the league.

Of course, such moments have been infamous throughout sporting history. After competing at the highest level, players are often in a heighted state of emotion, which can lead to mistakes. However, such moments can be a deterrent to the NBA’s growth as well, requiring the league and its players to find a healthy balance.