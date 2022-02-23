“It went in? It went in”: Stephen Curry asks the same crowd that booed him whether his 15th 3-pointer went in during the All-Star game

Although the night started in boo’s for Stephen Curry, he turned it around with a record-breaking performance in the All-Star game this year.

The Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry put on a show last Sunday with 16 3s in Team LeBron’s close victory over Team Durant. He has been in the worst and longest shooting slump of his career this season. With a career-low 38% from the arc and his history in the all-star game, fans didn’t have high hopes.

However, the 3x champion probably took the Twitter slander personally and torched Team Durant in the All-Star Game. He broke Paul George’s record for most 3s and probably set an unbeatable one in its place.

He scored 50 points and the game ended very poetically with Cleveland’s very own LeBron James making the game-winning shot.

Stephen Curry asks fans what the record for most points is in an All-Star Game

The 2x MVP was locked in, especially after the way Cleveland booed him and Ayesha on stage. Even during the team introduction prior to the game, fans made their distaste for Curry very clear.

He is used to getting MVP chants everywhere. But if getting booed leads to record-breaking performances, Chase center will probably do the same.

After his 15th 3-pointer, Curry turned around even before it reached the basket and asked fans if it went. The turn-around 3 will probably go down as his best shot once it’s all said and done. He did that against the Chicago Bulls this season and the picture went viral.

If the greatest shooter in NBA history shoots it, it has to go it.

When he subbed out in the third quarter, Steph wanted to know what the record for most points was. He was at 45 and needed 8 to beat Anthony Davis. Curry was unable to hit the final 3 that would end the game and help him break two records in one night.

He had multiple opportunities but in the end but as Team Durant was inching closer to the target of 163 LeBron James decided to close it out with a beautiful mid-range shot.

