Basketball

“Zion Williamson doesn’t want to be there”: Matt Barnes says young superstars are never loyal to small market teams

"Zion Williamson doesn't want to be there": Matt Barnes says young superstars are never loyal to small market teams
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
Houston Texans Deshaun Watson Trade: Will Deshaun Watson play in the 2022-23 NFL season?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Zion Williamson doesn't want to be there": Matt Barnes says young superstars are never loyal to small market teams
“Zion Williamson doesn’t want to be there”: Matt Barnes says young superstars are never loyal to small market teams

Matt Barnes reveals Zion Williamson wants out, especially his family. Says young superstars are not…