“Even seductive photos of models aren’t going to distract Larry Bird”: When the Clippers disrupted the Celtics legend’s free throw routine with model posters

Back in 1989, Los Angeles Clippers fans tried to distract Larry Bird while on the free-throw line by showing him photos of models.

Long-time Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird is one of the most gifted offensive players the league has ever witnessed. However, apart from being an elite scorer, Larry Legend was also known for his superb trash-talking skills. Larry was so gifted that he would often tell his defenders exactly how he planned on scoring and would end up pulling that exact same move.

Averaging 24.3 points, 10 rebounds and 6.3 assists during his 13-year career, on an incredible 49.6/37.6/88.6 shooting split, Bird was one of the most prolific shooters the league has ever witnessed.

Defenders and opponents would try anything and everything to prevent Larry from going on a scoring rampage. And when everything else failed, the fans would take matters into their own hands and try to distract the 6-foot-9 forward. Once, Larry was shown rather wild photos of models with the hope to distract him and get him to miss his free throws.

When Larry Bird knocked down 2 free throws despite being distracted by seductive posters of models

Yes, you read that absolutely correct. Photos of models.

Back on 26th December 1989, during a Clippers-Celtics matchup, fans tried to disrupt Larry’s free-throw routine by displaying posters of models in the hope to get him to miss his free throws.

Much to their surprise, Bird displayed his professionalism. He calmly managed to knock down both the shot from the charity line.

Here, have a look at the wild and unsuccessful try to get Bird to miss his shots.

A photo from this very clip went viral on social media, which left NBA Twitter in awe.

Didn’t matter what you tried to do, Larry Joe was draining those throws — JY (@Jimmyyblood1973) October 30, 2021

There’s a reason they didn’t show the camera view of the front of his body 😂 — Nate Seidel (@NateSeidel4) June 25, 2020

Any person who does this won’t be distracted. Just sayin’. pic.twitter.com/LnbfWQbxCM — The Rube (@TheRube33) October 30, 2021

Bird went on to drop 27 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists and lead the Celtics to defeat LAC 112-111.

Truly, there cannot be any other athlete quite like Larry Bird.