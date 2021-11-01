Basketball

“Even seductive photos of models aren’t going to distract Larry Bird”: When the Clippers disrupted the Celtics legend’s free throw routine with model posters

“Even seductive photos of models aren't going to distract Larry Bird”: When the Clippers disrupted the Celtics legend's free throw routine with model posters
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"I enjoy being a part of the technical side of things" - George Russell admits he's been helping his team with engineering in order to 'try new things' with their car
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Even seductive photos of models aren't going to distract Larry Bird”: When the Clippers disrupted the Celtics legend's free throw routine with model posters
“Even seductive photos of models aren’t going to distract Larry Bird”: When the Clippers disrupted the Celtics legend’s free throw routine with model posters

Back in 1989, Los Angeles Clippers fans tried to distract Larry Bird while on the…