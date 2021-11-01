James Harden ties Larry Bird with 59th career triple-double in blowout Nets win over Pistons as the Beard sits out 4th quarter

James Harden scored his first triple-double of the season in his 7th game around.

James Harden is now tied with Larry Bird for the 7th spot on all time triple double list. James Harden scored his first triple in season and 59th of his career.

Currently he is 19 triple doubles behind Wilt Chamberlain for the 6th spot in all time list.

He scored 18 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Even though he struggled to get to the free throw line this game (only 3 FTA), he helped the Nets to win against Pistons. James Harden is averaging 5.3 FTA this season so far which is much lower that his Rockets days.

Also Read :

James Harden ties Larry Bird as Nets set a franchise record

Brooklyn Nets set a franchise record of 65.2% shooting from the floor. They beat the Detroit Pistons by 117 – 91

When asked by the reporter how he felt about this triple-double, He replied “It’s getting there. I’m starting to fell real real good.”

He further added “I just gotta continue to be aggressive and make it good for my teammates”.

Surely it is a good sign for the Nets who are the contenders to win this season. Though it may look like a bumpy road ahead with Kyrie Irving’s vaccination situation and Harden’s fitness.

Last week, both ESPN analysts Stephen A Smith and Jalen Rose agreed on the point that James harden needs to get back in shape in order for the Nets to win a championship this year.

According to them, once he gets back in shape, the lack of free throw attempts will not be a problem.