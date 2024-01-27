Every New Record Set by Luka Doncic During his 73 Point Run Against Trae Young and Co.

Luka Doncic was the star of the evening last night after his incredible 70-piece game against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Doncic scored 73 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists, making this the best individual performance of the season. The 24-year-old Slovenian was only a few digits from making this feat a triple-double while connecting 25 of 33 shots from the floor, including eight three-pointers, and nailing 15/16 free throws during the game.

Furthermore, Doncic has now also become the first NBA player to score 70-plus points on a 75+ field goal percentage. After this game, the Slovenian has broken several records that complement his current superstar status in the game. Here is a list of all the records Doncic broke with his 73-point scoring outburst against the Hawks last night, helping the Dallas Mavericks clinch an easy 148-143 win.

Most points by a Dallas Mavericks player

With this feat, Luka Doncic has broken the franchise record for the most points ever scored by a Mavericks player in the league. The five-time All-Star broke this record in 2022 during a 60-point scoring outburst against the New York Knicks, thus beating Dirk Nowitzki‘s previously held record of 53 points in 2004.

With his 70-piece performance last night, Doncic broke both his own record and the record set by the greatest Mavs player in history, all within a single night. In fact, he is the only Mavs player after Dirk Nowitzki to find his name multiple times on the list of highest-scoring Mavericks players in the history of the league.

Most points against Atlanta Hawks in a game

Luka Doncic also set a second record last night by becoming the player to score the most points against the Atlanta Hawks in a single game, per StatMuse. With this, Doncic broke the record earlier held by Wilt Chamberlain, who had scored more than 60 points at least three times against the Hawks in 1962.

Besides Wilt Chamberlain and Luka Doncic, NBA legends Michael Jordan, James Harden, and Larry Bird are the only players to nail 60 or more points against the Hawks in the league’s history.

Most points scored by a European in the NBA

Luka Doncic also broke the record for the most points scored by a European in the history of the NBA with his 73-point run against the Hawks last night. With this feat, Doncic beat the Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s previous record of 64 points, scored just a month prior against the Indiana Pacers. Antetokounmpo’s feat broke the Milwaukee Bucks’ franchise record of 57 points, set by Michael Redd in 2006 in a 113-111 loss to the Utah Jazz.

With this 73-point run, Doncic has now reclaimed the title of scoring the most points in a game as a European, which Antetokounmpo previously broke with his 62-point performance. Before this, the Slovenian outscored Tony Parker and Dirk Nowitzki’s 50-plus points performances to become the highest-scoring European after a 60-point game against the New York Knicks in 2022.

Most points scored by an international player

Luka Doncic has also broken the record of becoming the highest-scoring international player, just days after Joel Embiid stunned the league with his record 70-point performance against the San Antonio Spurs.

With this stunning 73-point outburst, Luka Doncic is now tied fourth for the most points scored in the league, behind Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 and 78-point games and Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game. Besides Doncic, Chamberlain is the only player to have scored 73 points twice in a game, while David Thompson did it once.