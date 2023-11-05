“Everybody Can Get 30 at Any Given Night”: Dillon Brooks Hypes Rockets Teammates After 18-Point Win Over Kings

It seems like Houston Rockets general manager Rafael Stone is already reaping the early returns on his $200,000,000 spending this off-season. Houston’s latest signings, Fred VanVleet from the Toronto Raptors and Dillon Brooks from the Memphis Grizzlies are helping the Rockets resurge into playoff contention this season.

In the recent game against the Sacramento Kings, Dillon Brooks scored a season-high 26 points, alongside VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr. scoring double-doubles, to lead the Rockets to a 18-point victory on Saturday. This makes it Brooks’ second 20-point performance in a row with Houston, with a shooting percentage of 60% from the deep.

After such a phenomenal performance tonight, Brooks spoke with the media, addressing the team’s performance. It seems that the former Grizzlies star is currently enjoying his time at Houston and with his new teammates. Brooks spoke about the importance of unselfish play, which helped the Rockets win against the Kings by such a significant margin.

While speaking of his team, he did not forget to hype his new teammates up. The Canadian star believes in the potential of all the players on the roster to have an explosive outing any given day. For Brooks, any of the five players on the court for Houston have the potential to drop 30 or more, given they find their element on a particular night.

Brooks told reporters, as seen in this clip, “We got from our side of five, everybody can go get a 30 at given night. It’s just realizing that, finding that best shot, finding that easiest shot, works in our favor. It gets the defense off balance. And as you can see, it can be anybody’s night.”

Giving a shout out to his hardworking teammates, Dillon Brooks tried hyping up Jabari Smith Jr. and Fred VanVleet, both of whom had scored at least 20 points to mark the Rockets’ win. Though Houston currently stands 11th on the Western Conference table, there is an excellent chance that they might surge soon, given the phenomenal performance of their players this season.

Dillon Brooks is still maintaining his villain persona despite joining a new team

Dillon Brooks has embraced his persona of being the ‘villain’ in the league. Brooks became infamous for some of his foul plays and smack-talking during NBA games. Though this has turned much of the NBA community’s opinion against him, Brooks is now trying to redeem himself through his performances for his new team.

During the game against the Sacramento Kings tonight, the veteran forward kept up his villainous aura in taunting the Kings’ bench. Have a look at this clip of him blowing a kiss to the Kings’ bench right after hitting a three-pointer.

Brooks had also tried taunting Stephen Curry on Monday’s game against the Warriors. However, that might have come back to bite him in the back, as Curry responded with a 3-pointer after shaking off Brooks in the fourth quarter. The Chef immediately ran towards the other side of the floor with hands on his face, arguably trying to troll Brooks.

Furthermore, the 27-year-old was also not spared by the rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama. Hitting back at Brooks for his comments on his height, Wemby hit Brooks with a shot and pointed at him right after.

Surely, the other players are taking notice of Dillon Brooks’ mental games and have found their own ways to beat him at his own game.