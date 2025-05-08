Draymond Green Regretful Over Not Shaking LeBron James And Cavaliers’ Hands After 2016 Finals Loss

Jun 2, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second quarter in game one of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Just because the NBA playoffs are ongoing doesn’t mean that certain players are not still going to podcast. Draymond Green recently hosted an episode of his show alongside Baron Davis, where he spoke about the Warriors’ triumph over the Rockets in round 1. One key topic was how the 35-year-old felt about Rockets star Dillon Brooks refusing to shake the Dubs’ hands after his team lost.

“Dillon Brooks ran off the court,” Green stated with attitude. “So when I say you see what guys is made of, he ran off the court.” The four-time NBA Champion continued to criticize Brooks and warned him about being disrespectful in the future. “When guys lose respect for you in this league, it don’t matter and it’s going to catch you in the end.”

In his rant about Brooks Draymond recalled a time when he did something similar. When did that happen? Right after the Warriors lost to the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals. “I left the court, walked to the locker room, I got to my seat. For me it was such a whirlwind like damn we just lost.”

However, Green immediately regretted his decision, blaming his immaturity in his youth. He corrected the mistake shortly after. “I got to my seat I’m like ‘what am I doing?’ I got out my seat, walked back out there, and shook everybody’s hand and congratulated them,” he claimed.

Not only did Green right the disrespectful wrong he made during the Cavs’ improbable 3-1 comeback in those Finals, but it also brought him closer to LeBron, a man he used to despise.

Draymond says he and LeBron share a mutual competitive respect

Green and James always bring the fight when they face off on the court. But that doesn’t mean each man doesn’t share a mutual, even loving respect for his fellow competitor. Dray once spoke about this on Paul George’s Podcast P.

“That’s my big brother,” said the defensive guru. “Love him to death. Ain’t nothing changing that.” Green did specify that his goal at the end of the day was to win a chip, so the friendship ends as soon as the tip-off happens.

Draymond Green has built a reputation for sometimes saying the wrong thing or doing the wrong thing on the court. Yet, his peers still respect him because his basketball IQ and commitment levels are a big reason why he has four rings.