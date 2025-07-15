“Everybody Is an MVP in Their Role”: LeBron James Shares the Recipe to Winning a Championship

Winning in the NBA demands far more than raw talent — something both LeBron James and Steve Nash understand all too well. Despite being former MVPs, each endured crushing defeats on basketball’s grandest stage. LeBron eventually broke through after two Finals losses to claim his long-awaited championship. Nash, on the other hand, retired after an illustrious 18-year career without a title. That doesn’t mean the Suns great doesn’t know what it takes to win, though.

The former point guard stated that the key to winning lies in fully committing to the team’s mission. According to Nash, winning is a conscious decision, one that demands personal sacrifice. Although he never captured an NBA championship, Nash guided the Suns to three Western Conference Finals, a success attributed to the collective buy-in and selflessness of his roster.

Nash then turned the conversation to LeBron, asking about the sacrifices he and his teammates made on the path to winning each of his four championships. Reflecting on his own experience, the 51-year-old noted that players often begin the season focused on building their individual reputations. But by playoff time, every player sacrifices for the greater good of the team.

“The only way to win a championship is that everybody is an MVP in their role,” James responded on the live season finale of Mind the Game, “and able to sacrifice their own personal stats, personal beliefs, for the betterment of the team. There’s a pecking order on our team.”

“You guys know who the stars is. You guys know who the role players are. You guys know who the garbage guys are. You know, come in, do all the garbage work, first to the floor, taking the charges,” LeBron continued. “You guys know who the vocal leaders is. You know who the silent assassins are.”

LeBron explained that players often rely too heavily on their coaches for guidance but stressed that true accountability comes from within the locker room. It’s up to the players to hold each other to a high standard. In his view, even the best coach can only do so much if the team hasn’t fully committed; responsibility for success rests largely on the athletes themselves.

“That’s how you get the best team. When guys come to the locker room and hold each other accountable and know how to talk to each other,” LeBron added. “Or I’m bad-mouthing you, or you saying something to me and not take it personal because we have one common goal, and that’s to win a championship.”

Listening to these two legends, winning a championship might sound like a clear-cut formula, but reality has proven otherwise. If it were that simple, icons like Charles Barkley, Allen Iverson and Carmelo Anthony would all have rings. Each was an MVP-level talent at their peak, yet their careers show that capturing a title is never a solo effort.

Success takes an entire team, complete buy-in and the right circumstances to reach the top.