“Not Really Any Traction on Trading for Damian Lillard”: NBA Insider Claims Victor Wembanyama will Disagree with Spurs’ Plan to Develop Slowly

In a recent episode of ESPN’s NBA Today, the panel of Malika Andrews, Danny Green, Kendrick Perkins, and Ramona Shelburne discussed the ongoing rookie season of Victor Wembanyama. After lauding the French phenom for a historic campaign, the panel had a brief conversation about the San Antonio Spurs’ development plan for their young team. This is when NBA insider Shelburne, disclosed that Wemby might not be waiting patiently for long to get the team better.

Ramona Shelburne began the conversation by initially stating that Damian Lillard, when he had demanded a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, was interested in joining the San Antonio Spurs. Despite Victor Wembanyama not having played even a single game, Lillard was fascinated by the youngster and also held coach Gregg Popovich in high regard. Fans of the franchise would love the duo of Lillard and Wembanyama, however, they’ll not be pleased to learn that the Spurs shunned the idea of acquiring the sharpshooter instantly.

“Damian Lillard, when he asked for a trade from Portland, had an interest in going to the Spurs. He had an interest, there was a fascination with Wemby, Wemby hadn’t hit the league yet but there was a fascination with him and there was a respect for Gregg Popovich,” Shelburne stated.

Shelburne then revealed that the team had no interest in trading for Dame as they were more inclined to develop their young core. However, according to the 44-year-old, this three-year-long plan won’t be appreciated by Wembanyama.

“I know they have this idea that they are going to take 2-3 years and find the right core… But, I don’t know how patient he’s going to be because when I watch him play that man is competitive and he wants to win,” Shelburne revealed.

The decision not to acquire Dame seems to be a smart one considering the number of trade assets that Gregg Popovich and co. would’ve had to give up. Shelburne is also spot-on by claiming that Wembanyama is a win-now player.

Even before the draft process began, the then Metropolitans 92 player spoke about his desire to “win a ring ASAP”. Now, even with the Spurs virtually out of the postseason, the 7ft 4” prodigy disclosed his hunger to win games.

“I don’t even ask myself whether this race is over or not because I want to win the games, and there are still 22 to go. So I have to keep performing,” Wembanyama said.

Wemby has been patient this 2023-2024 season. However, the Spurs can expect their star player to not accept being dead last in the Western Conference standings. The front office will desperately need to bring a few changes to the roster, surrounding Wemby with a few All-Star calibre players.

Victor Wembanyama is expected to win the 2024 Rookie of the Year

After tonight’s loss against the Houston Rockets, the San Antonio Spurs have a 13-49 record. Being more than 20 games behind the current #10 the Golden State Warriors, the Texas franchise is virtually out of the playoff race. However, amid their awful campaign, Victor Wembanyama’s production has been one of the only positive takeaways.

For the season, Wemby is averaging an impressive 20.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 3.4 blocks per game. Since January, Wemby has performed significantly better, lodging 22.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 3.8 blocks per game in this calendar year.

Having won back-to-back Western Conference Rookie of the Month awards and the fact that he’s constantly being ranked #1 on the rookie ladders, Victor Wembanyama has practically locked himself to win the 2024 Rookie of the Year award over the likes of Chet Holmgren and Brandon Miller.