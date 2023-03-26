“Everybody Knows the Michael Jordan Walk”: Antawn Jamison‘s ‘Welcome to NBA’ Moment Came Before He Made it to the League

Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest player to play the game. His greatness has transcended generations and has played a major role in globalizing the NBA. The aura that surrounds him has captivated fans and players alike.

Jordan won 6 NBA championships, 5 NBA Most Valuable Player awards, 6 Finals MVPs, and 1 Defensive Player of the Year in his career with the Chicago Bulls. The iconic dunks, the famous wagging of the tongue, the in-comparable hang time, and the clutch shooting made him the ultimate entertainer in sports.

On multiple occasions, players who competed against him stated that fear would strike the hearts of opponents when he stepped on the court. During “The VC Show”, Antawn Jamison talks to Vince Carter about the time he had his “Welcome to NBA” moment in a pick-up game with Michael Jordan.

Antawn Jamison talks about his first Michael Jordan moment

Recently, Vince Carter hosted former teammate Antawn Jamison on “The VC Show”. Antawn remembered getting his welcome to the NBA moment while he was still in college. Thanks to a pick-up game with MJ.

One of the most interesting conversations they had was about a pick-up game they were asked to play at UNC. He talked about being in the gym with Vince, waiting for the game to start, when the players walk out of the tunnel. Antawn says and I quote:

“Everyone knows the Michael Jordan Walk”

They further discussed the attention to detail with how Michael Jordan approached a pick-up game. They were college freshmen at that point and re-collected it being the toughest pick-up game they ever played. Listen to the conversation below:

Imagine being a freshman in college and having to lock up MJ in his prime 😅😂@mrvincecarter15 and Antawn Jamison discuss 🤝 pic.twitter.com/LWxnwH1NeQ — The VC Show (@TheVCShow) March 25, 2023

Michael Jordan’s passion for the game

Michael Jordan’s greatness has always been attributed to his relentless work ethic. He pushed boundaries on the court and expected his teammates to do the same. The Netflix show ‘The Last Dance‘ brilliantly displayed his dedication, passion, and commitment to the game.

So, it was no surprise that Michael would treat a pick-up game in a similar fashion. To put things more into perspective, this was after Michael had won multiple rings. Vince was so awed by the man, he quotes:

“He was calling his shots. Michael said if you reach I am going down for this fade away.”

As freshmen in college, aged 17-18 years, Vince and Antawn got a glimpse of what makes the man a legend. They treated this pick-up game as a masterclass and tried to implement those learnings in the NBA.