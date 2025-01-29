‘Everybody Owes [James Harden and Russell Westbrook] an Apology’: Matt Barnes Speaks on Former MVPs Rising Up in 2024–25

Regression is an inevitable aspect of a basketball players’ career. However, there are many instances where a poor team fit becomes confused with regression. Perfect examples of this are with Clippers guard James Harden and Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook. The two former MVPs faced doubt that they could be impactful players ahead of the 2024-2025 season. Former NBA player Matt Barnes believes both players deserve an apology, as they have silenced any doubt spoken about them.

Advertisement

Barnes took to the ALL THE SMOKE podcast to discuss a variety of storylines in the NBA. At the top of his mind were players who should receive the biggest apologies this season. He said,

“Two guys come to mind, one being Russell Westbrook and the way he’s just been appreciated and shown the respect he deserves and the love he deserves in Denver. He’s having fun, he’s smiling, he’s talking, the crowd loves him.”

Pointing also to James Harden’s stellar play this season, Barnes says the pair has put themselves in a conversation all their own:

“The second man is James Harden. Nothing short of amazing. He’s really hooping, and he has his team in the thick of it. I think everybody owes both of them an apology.”

Following Westbrook’s departure from Oklahoma City, he has struggled to find his footing with every franchise since. On numerous occasions, he became the scapegoat for the team’s shortcomings. However, the narrative surrounding him has completely flipped, now that he is a crucial and beloved figure for the Nuggets.

On the other hand, Harden has done the seemingly impossible for the Clippers. Paul George’s decision to leave Los Angeles for the Sixers left a big void in the roster. Additionally, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard missed the first portion of the season. The team had no expectations of being a contender in the West considering their depleted roster. However, Harden stepped up massively and currently has the team at the sixth seed in the West with a 26-20 record.

With their backs against the wall and facing severe doubts, both players have shown what they’re truly capable of this season.

Westbrook and Harden have rejuvenated their careers

The impact of Harden and Westbrook are on two different scales but equally important to their teams. Westbrook isn’t the version of himself that is in contention for an All-Star selection, but he has carved out a role alongside Nikola Jokic that is key to the team’s success.

Westbrook has played 1,833 possessions with Jokic this season and their point differential together is +13.7. The team’s points per 100 possessions is at 128 points, which is in the 99th percentile, according to Cleaning The Glass. The Nuggets are at their best with Westbrook on the court.

Although Westbrook isn’t in All-Star conversations, Harden is. The 10-time All-Star has bounced back tremendously from his performance last season. He is averaging 21.7 points, 8.3 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game. The only downside in his production is that he is having his worst efficiency season of his career, shooting 39.8% from the field. However, now that Leonard is back in the lineup, it will reduce the amount of tough shots Harden has to take.

The stars of the past are getting older by the year, which means their exits from the NBA are getting closer. Regardless, Westbrook and Harden are a testament to the skill and longevity of this past era which has redefined the gold standard for NBA players.