“Everybody should be on the table”: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook Should All be Traded Away, Says J Will

Neither LeBron James nor any of his franchises have faced a situation this bizarre in his 20-year NBA career, and it’s time for the Lakers to accept it.

Los Angeles Lakers are at one of the toughest crossroads in franchise history. As they seek success with LeBron James and Co., they do not want to spoil their future and go all-out on ‘win now’.

Russell Westbrook continues to play as worse as an NBA player can play on the greatest stage for basketball in the world, representing arguably the best basketball franchise in the game’s history.

Maybe they have lost only three games into the new season, the whole Laker Nation wants to get rid of Brodie as soon as possible. But there’s this man who wants LA to part ways with anyone and everyone on their roster and start afresh.

Jay Williams calls for the Lakers to get rid of everyone in the squad including LeBron James and Anthony Davis

One of the most blatant analysts among the former players and a person that needs no introduction to the valuable Draft picks believes LA should get rid of everyone.

The #2 draft pick of 2002, Jay Williams, of ESPN has come forward with his honest opinion on how the most successful franchise should deal with the current scenario.

The urgency that they are in currently demands big steps and this might also not be an absurd thing to do.

It might be unheard of for a team to trade two of the best players in the league but this can save the franchise from the disaster they are looking at currently.

What Lakers could do before folding?

If they repeat their last year’s exploits in the regular season, they would have wasted a lot of resources and the year 20 for the King who is turning 38 this year.

They should find a trade for Westbrook and give the Draft pieces up, or like Jay said go all out on making the future than doing this, or they end up regretting whichever 3rd route they take.

If none of those things work, they can always buyout their 9x All-Star point guard and have a better chance at anything and everything, without him in the squad.

