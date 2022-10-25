“Russell Westbrook, You Gotta Let Go of the Stubbornness”: Stephen A Smith Gets Brutally Candid Amid Brodie’s Horrific Start to the 22-23 Campaign

October 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots the basketball against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook has averaged an awful 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in the first 3 games of this new season.

After yet another horrific season this past year, the Los Angeles Lakers saw several changes in the team’s roster. Dropping the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, and DeAndre Jordan, among a few others from the roster, Rob Pelinka and co. surrounded LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook with younger players.

However, despite the squad rebuild, the start to Darvin Ham’s first-ever head coaching stint has been disastrous.

Despite LBJ and AD having a great start to the 2022-2021 campaign, the Los Angeles-based franchise has sustained consecutive losses. Going 0-3 to start the young season, the Lakers have grabbed losses against the Warriors, the Clippers, and the Trail Blazers.

“Russell Westbrook can’t shoot. It’s just that simple”: Stephen A Smith

Part of the reason why Purple & Gold is underperforming is due to Westbrook’s unproductivity. Coming off a horrific 18.5/7.4/7.1 season, Lakers Nation believed that Russ could make a comeback.

Instead, the 2017 MVP is looking worse than ever before. In LAL’s first three games, the 6-foot-3 point guard has averaged 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. However, what is even more concerning is that Brodie has been shooting the ball awfully – 28.9% from the field and 8% from the 3FG.

Stephen A Smith recently spoke about the 9-time All-Star’s horrible start to his 15th campaign. Requesting the slasher to curb his stubbornness, SAS had a passionate rant on ESPN’s “First Take”.

“Russell Westbrook can’t shoot. It’s just that simple… If you are Russell Westbrook, you gotta know what your strengths and weaknesses are and you gotta let go of the stubbornness. You know what kind of season you had last year, well it is 3 games in, (and) you’re averaging 10 points. He is shooting 28% from the field. Ladies and gentlemen, Russell Westbrook is shooting 8% from 3-point range. 1-12 to be specific, that’s horrible.

When you take that into account, recognizing the fact that shooting has not been your strong point for the last several years and you combine that with the historical critique that you have had about your decision-making at the point guard spot… This is horrible.”

Stephen A Smith attacks the Lakers’ front office

Westbrook wasn’t the only one to be criticized in Smith’s rant.

The 55-year-old ESPN analyst further berated the LAL front office for constructing a “horrible” roster.

“Rob Pelinka, I personally like him and I would love to refrain from him myself but I can’t. This roster is horrible and it has got your fingerprints written all over it sir. It’s horrible.”

Smith isn’t the only individual to attack the Lakers’ front office. Among many others, Charles Barkley also gave his honest opinions on the squad not being well put.

“What they’re putting around LeBron is an embarrassment. Last year they put around all those geezers around him & what they have around him right now, someone is not doing their job in LA.”

“What they’re putting around LeBron is an embarrassment…Somebody is not doing their job in LA. Period.” – Charles Barkley. 😳 (h/t @_Talkin_NBA) pic.twitter.com/K3GwPj6mRa — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 21, 2022

Hopefully, the Lakers manage to grab their first win of the season before they further stumble down to the last position in the standings.

