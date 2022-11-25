“Everyday, I Demand More From Myself”: Michael Jordan Once Shared His Secret To Becoming the GOAT

Michael Jordan is a man who transcends superlatives. His name is an adjective in itself, and people decide to substitute greatness with Jordan. In an African American dictionary, there would probably be just the face of the Black Jesus next to excellence. All of it started with one sentence that drove him to the top of the basketball pyramid.

He demanded more from himself; the one thing that he did was that. He made sure his expectations of himself exceeded those of anyone else—kind of like Prince Vegeta. Vegeta always had the loftiest expectations, and he went on for months on end to achieve them. Goku may have achieved the Super Saiyan form first, but Vegeta’s will be the most badass.

In this case, Goku is Magic Johnson, and he’s been the superstar for almost a decade. Jordan saw him do his thing and demanded MJ be at that height. In an interview, he told how he was cut from his high school basketball team—the man went from an appendage to the best in the short span of two decades. Much like Vegeta went from Prince of Nobody to God.

Michael Jordan is the epitome of “you are your competition”

Jordan has been at the top of his game for the better part of five decades, and he wants to go even further today. Even as he is closing in on 60, MJ is just one tearaway pant away from suiting up. The young man with his tongue out, Jordan 1, wearing Jordan, will never die in him because that is the way he is.

He lived the “mamba mentality” before it was a thing. He strived to be the best version of himself every day. One day at a time, step by step, to the top of the game. He made a splash with his debut season, and like Eminem, he’s been riding pretty high at the top of his game for the longest of times.

Kobe Bryant was in all ways the perfect protege for MJ – not just in skillset, but in mentality as well

The Philly native and Los Angeles icon embodied Michael Jordan’s spirit in more ways than one. Right off the bat, people saw similarities in their game—the clips of them doing the same moves have been doing the rounds. But then came the mentality, and both of them were the same.

Mamba mentality may be the most well-known phrase in the league, but it is simply Kobe’s interpretation of Mj’s extreme competitiveness. The duo knew that shooting for the moon started with one foot toward the sky. They were not afraid to aim big; they also did the necessary things to make them immortal.

