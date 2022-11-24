Jack Nicholson, Who Once Paid $81,000 to Watch the Lakers, Chose Michael Jordan Over Magic Johnson

Michael Jordan is the greatest talent we have ever seen. He is beyond compare. So, it’s only natural that he, over the duration of his career, demanded the attention and respect of every fan. Oscar-winning actor Jack Nicholson was one of them. A Lakers super fan, Nicholson was so impressed by MJ that he picked him over Magic Johnson in what was to be a one-on-one game between the two legends of the game. With Johnson’s decline, Perhaps Nicholson’s choice wasn’t that bad.

In 1990, promoters planned to host an MJ vs Magic one-on-one game. They anticipated that the match would bring in a lot of pay-per-view audience. With Johnson’s legend and Michael’s rise, the battle was highly anticipated.

By 1990, Magic Johnson had already won 5 championships and Michael had won none. And though Magic had been more successful until then, Michael Jordan was perceived as a better player.

The possibility of that face-off created a lot of buzz, the entire world was wagering over the victor of this contest. That is when Nicholson revealed his choice.

Jack Nicholson predicted the rise of Michael Jordan

For those who do not know, Jack Nicholson is a hardcore Lakers fan. He has supported the team for decades, seen the rise and fall of the franchise over and over. But in 1990, even as his team prepared to win another championship, Nicholson wasn’t sold on the gold and purple’s best player.

In his book Michael Jordan: The Life, writer Roland Lezanby revealed that ‘The Shining’ actor, one of the finest in the industry, believed that Michael Jordan was the favorite to win it.

Lazenby: “Johnson did, however, have some fun speculating over the outcome. Actor Jack Nicholson, the Lakers’ superfan, said that if he were a betting man, he’d put his money on Jordan, the premier individual player in the game, as opposed to Johnson, who was considered pro basketball’s consummate team player. Jack Nicholson, even though he is a lakers fan, wanted to bet on Michael Jordan instead of Magic Johnson.”

Nicholson once likely paid $81,000 for a Lakers ticket

In 2010, the Lakers were set to play the Celtics in the NBA Finals. Kobe Bryant and Co. had won the 2009 championship, so the Celtics were the underdogs. The tickets for the 2010 Finals series were in a lot of demand.

As per Boston.com. a courtside ticket for Game 7 in 2010 cost $81,083. That’s likely how much Nicholson spent to attend that game.

